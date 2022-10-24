 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece top story

Rock Bridge volleyball secures district title; Tolton falls in semifinal nail biter

Rock Bridge volleyball defeated Blue Springs in the championship of the MSHSSA Class 5 District 5 tournament in straight sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-21) Monday at Rock Bridge.

Rock Bridge’s Ella Swindle holds her team’s first place plaque

Rock Bridge volleyball player Ella Swindle holds her team’s MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 championship plaque after beating Blue Springs 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 on Monday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. The Bruins will compete in the Class 5 quarterfinals against either Nixa or Kickapoo on Saturday.

The first set was neck-and-neck at the halfway point, but Rock Bridge began to pull away and controlled an eight-point lead as set point approached. Blue Springs made a late run, but the Bruins held on for the victory.

Rock Bridge senior Ella Swindle

Rock Bridge senior Ella Swindle sets up a play against Blue Springs High School on Monday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Swindle is the top setter in the nation for the class of 2023.
The Rock Bridge High School student section

The Rock Bridge High School student section watches Ella Swindle, foreground, play on Monday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Swindle, who has committed to the University of Texas after graduation, will play in the Under Armor Next All-America game in January.
Ella Swindle cheers with her teammates

Rock Bridge volleyball player Ella Swindle cheers with her teammates after scoring a point toward the end of the neck and neck match on Monday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. The Bruins won the Class 5 District 5 title.
Rock Bridge senior Kyra Thomas

Rock Bridge senior Kyra Thomas, right, celebrates after blocking a spike by Rock Bridge on Monday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. After winning all three games in the Class 5 District 5 tournament, the Bruins will go on to compete in the state tournament on Oct. 29.
Senior Ella Swindle, left, sets the ball

Senior Ella Swindle, left, sets the ball on Monday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Swindle reached a Career Assist Milestone of 1000 this season.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri. Reach me at johnbelfonte@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700

Recommended for you