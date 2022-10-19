Hickman's Kendra Collier, far right, pops the ball over the net and the hands of Rock Bridge defenders, Liza Allen (18) and Kate Keevins

Hickman’s Kendra Collier, far right, pops the ball over the net and the hands of Rock Bridge blockers Liza Allen (18) and Kate Keevins (9) on Wednesday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. Rock Bridge beat Hickman in straight sets.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Rock Bridge volleyball defeated crosstown rival Hickman in three sets (25-16, 25-13, 25-21) in the regular-season finale Wednesday at Rock Bridge.

Kewpies coach Greg Gunn said that in crosstown matches like these, there is always a lot to take into account.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri. Reach me at johnbelfonte@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700

Recommended for you