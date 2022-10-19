Rock Bridge volleyball defeated crosstown rival Hickman in three sets (25-16, 25-13, 25-21) in the regular-season finale Wednesday at Rock Bridge.
Kewpies coach Greg Gunn said that in crosstown matches like these, there is always a lot to take into account.
“A lot of these girls are friends, played club volleyball together — it is always highly emotional,” he said.
The first set was close early, with each team exchanging points and neither team establishing much of a lead. Rock Bridge eventually settled in and went on a few runs to win the first set 25-16.
Neither team pulled away early in the second — the score was 14-9 Rock Bridge around the halfway point of the set. Following that, the Bruins won four consecutive points, riding that momentum all the way to a 25-13 second-set victory.
Hickman responded with a few quick points to go up 4-1 early in the third set. After a few competitive rallies, Rock Bridge briefly tied the match at 8 before taking a three-point lead. The lead did not stretch past three until halfway through the set, when a few fortunate bounces for the Bruins extended their lead to five. The two teams exchanged points over the next couple rallies, but Rock Bridge pulled away late to win the third set 25-21, ending the match in straight sets.
Gunn said despite the loss, he was still very encouraged by the “fire” that his team brought.
“They were disappointed with their effort and with themselves,” he said. “They took it upon themselves to address that and fix it, and I was encouraged by that.”
Rock Bridge finishes the regular season with a district-best record of 25-4, helping it secure the No. 1-overall seed in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 tournament. The Bruins play their first-round match against No. 8 William Chrisman at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Rock Bridge.
Hickman is 17-11-5, falling into the No. 4 seed in the same district tournament. The Kewpies play their first-round match against No. 5 Smith-Cotton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rock Bridge.
Gunn said he wants Hickman to focus on playing its brand of volleyball in the district tournament.
“We need to be consistent,” he said. “Consistency is the difference between good teams and great teams.”
Kammer’s hat trick powers Hickman to win over Helias
It took just 10 minutes for Hickman boys soccer to open up a three-goal lead against Helias.
After establishing their dominance early, the Kewpies (14-6) coasted to a 5-2 victory over the Crusaders on their home field. Both Helias goals came in the final 10 minutes of the match.
Leif Kammer scored a hat trick for the Kewpies, and Cash Schopflin added a brace.
Hickman returns to the pitch Friday when it plays in the Rock Bridge Shootout.