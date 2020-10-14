Rock Bridge volleyball (14-1-1) headed into Battle High School's gymnasium looking to "Get in, do your job, and get out."
Rock Bridge coach Nicole Murphy has been utilizing this saying as The Bruins' motto this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that her squad treated every match as a way to handle their business. The Bruins were able to accomplish that in tonight's 3-0 sweep against Battle (1-5-2).
The Bruins' starting lineup came out swinging. After defeating the Spartans 25-3 in the first set, the Bruins decided to make some adjustments by switching out their starters with substitutes from their deep bench. That switch allowed Battle to compete in the second set, but Rock Bridge ultimately won 25-13.
Battle's season has been a bit of a disappointment thus far. The Spartans' lone win came in the first match of the year against Wright City on Aug 28.
The final set saw Rock Bridge let off the gas pedal a little.
"The third set I think we got a little complacent," Murphy said. "I always tell the girls, 'I don't care who I put out there on the court, we're all one varsity team so we should all be able to handle the score no matter who is on the other side."
According to Murphy, the only way her girls were able to escape that final set was through perseverance. They narrowly completed the sweep with a final set score of 25-21. The victory brings the Bruins' win streak to eight as they haven't dropped a game since their 3-1 loss against Hermann on Sept. 15.
"I'm really proud of them for coming out strong and handling their business, especially on a Wednesday," Murphy said. "For Columbia Public Schools on Wednesdays we don't really have classes, so coming out strong on a Wednesday is great for us."
Both teams will return to action on Oct. 15, as Battle continues its homestay at 5 p.m. against Calvary Lutheran. Rock Bridge continues its season on the road at 6:30 p.m. against Blair Oaks.