Rock Bridge volleyball’s scheduled game against Helias on Thursday night has been cancelled due to members of Helias contracting COVID-19, a source told the Missourian on Wednesday afternoon.
Rock Bridge coach Nicole Murphy played high school volleyball under the direction of Helias coach David Harris. Last year’s match between the two was very competitive, resulting in a Rock Bridge loss. Rock Bridge players told the Missourian earlier this season that it was the team’s most highly anticipated game of the year.
“Out of every game, I’m looking forward to Helias most,” senior Kelly Barnes said. “Helias always has a good program and they’re very fun to play. It's always a really intense game and we know girls on the other side of the floor. We lost to them last year and that was probably the hardest loss for us.”
There is no word of rescheduling the match yet. The Bruins will resume play at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they hit the road to play Maryville.