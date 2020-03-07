The color drained from the faces of the Rock Bridge players as Battle’s Maricus Grant hit a corner 3 with 5:36 left in the game to put the Spartans up 12 points. The defending state champions, on a 19-game winning streak, were in uncharted territory and on the verge of losing to Battle for the first time in school history.
After scoring just 11 points in the first 12 minutes of the second half, the Bruins suddenly went on an unprecedented run in Battle’s own gym. Brant Bowers and Xavier Sykes, the two leaders for Rock Bridge, quickly took over the game in the most important four minutes of the season.
Bowers began his 13-point fourth quarter with a deep 3 from the corner to cut the lead to nine before hitting another triple just seconds later from the wing. The Spartans lead was now cut in half at 41-35.
“(Coach Jim Scanlon) kept telling us to believe in ourselves,” Bowers said. “When we were down nine we knew we were in a tough position. We weren’t scoring that much, but he told us not to give up and keep playing our game.”
Battle’s Maricus Grant and ZhVaughn Ward, however, both hit shots on the next two possessions to put the Spartans back up 46-37 with just 2:55 left. Cooper Deneke made a layup to cut the lead to seven, but Battle called a timeout and ran enthusiastically back to the bench. Meanwhile, Rock Bridge looked defeated and walked slowly back with heads down, as if in shock.
That’s when Xavier Sykes completely turned the game around in just 15 seconds. Sykes created a turnover with aggressive man defense and quickly sunk the layup on the other end. The 5-foot-9 guard then stole the inbounds pass, created contact with the defender and sunk the layup as he drew the foul. He hit the free throw, and suddenly with 1:55 left, the Bruins trailed by just two points.
“That was a really big play in the game,” Bowers said. “As soon as he hit that we were flexing and hyped up. That really got the momentum going. That was a huge play.”
“I missed the play,” Scanlon said. “I was looking down trying to call defenses, and I look back and he stole it. He kind of drives me crazy sometimes, but he is a competitor and has a lot of confidence. That was a big play.”
The two quick buckets changed the emotion of every Bruins player on the court. In an instant, the energy and emotion was back, as Rock Bridge sensed things had changed.
“We were just telling each other, ‘Let’s go win this,’ because we knew we could at that point,” senior forward Cooper Deneke said. “It was our game.”
On the next offensive possession, Bowers hit another 3-pointer to give Rock Bridge the 47-46 lead with 1:24 left. It was the Bruins' first lead since 6:41 in the third quarter. But it didn’t last long, as Ward responded with a triple of his own to put the Spartans up 48-47.
Then Bowers made the two biggest plays of the game. The 6-foot-2 senior drilled another 3 from the wing and then jumped on a loose ball and called timeout with 36.6 seconds left. The Bruins now led 50-48 after trailing by 12 just four minutes ago.
“Basketball games are full of runs, so we knew we were going to have our chance,” Sykes said. “We knew we were going to start hitting our (shots), and we did and went on a run.”
Battle’s Cachao Gianquinto missed two free throws with 28.2 seconds left, and then Abdi Ibrahim missed a contested game-tying 3-pointer as time expired to finish off Rock Bridge’s improbable comeback win. The Bruins outscored the Spartans 24-8 in the final 5:36 of the game to win the district championship 52-49.
Bowers scored all of his points in the fourth quarter. He was the Bruins’ leading scorer for the second straight game despite being in foul trouble all night, limiting his minutes.
“We didn’t have him for three quarters,” Scanlon said. “Our execution on offense was great. We got him the ball and just kinda everything worked for us down the stretch. It was enough to survive the game.”
Bowers’ shots changed the entire mood in the gym. The Rock Bridge student section, placed directly behind the Bruins’ bench, came alive after a long stretch of silence.
“Once we hit a shot, you could hear the crowd get into it,” Scanlon said. “We went a long time without scoring so when we finally hit a shot, the crowd got into it. I think that built us up, and we went on and won it after that.”
Rock Bridge’s offense in the third quarter disappeared. The defending state champions looked incapable of making layups, as they missed shot after shot inside the paint. The Bruins finished the quarter getting outscored 18-6.
“We weren’t getting each other open (in the third quarter),” Bowers said. “We were trying to go one-on-one, but they were playing really good defense. We started driving to the basket and playing harder and things opened up.”
When the shots started to fall, Rock Bridge started playing to its full potential. The Bruins' defense stopped Battle on critical possessions during the final minutes of the game.
“It’s tough for anybody to lose this,” Scanlon said. “Battle played so hard and so well. We are just fortunate to come out in the end and win the thing. I am just happy for them.”
The win extended Rock Bridge’s winning streak to 20 games, as it improved to 23-3 on the year. The victory also clinched the fourth district title in a row for Rock Bridge.
“We’re blessed,” Bowers said. “We weren’t expected to be anywhere close to this position we are in. After coming back, it's 20 wins in a row and 23 wins overall. It’s amazing.”
The Bruins will play next at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Ozark in the state tournament. The Bruins defeated Ozark 55-46 Jan. 25. The Bruins have just five days to regroup and travel down to Camdenton for the Class 5 Section 5 matchup.
“Now you have to take a breath and come back from this emotional win,” Scanlon said. “We live for another day and play on Wednesday night.”