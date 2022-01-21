Rock Bridge wrestling coach Robin Watkins knows how to utilize his voice.
In a sport that involves yelling at athletes attempting to contort their bodies and pin an opponent, having constant instruction reach a wrestler’s ears is a demanding task. In a tournament setting with over 20 different schools from Kansas City and St. Louis to Columbia and Camdenton involved, it’s even more difficult.
But Watkins frequently takes advantage of one of his greatest traits, a booming voice that cuts like a hot knife through butter.
“He’s a loud voice, so I’m able to tune [his words] in,” senior Rock Bridge wrestler Anna Stephens said. “It’s a natural instinct to do what he tells me to, or at least try to.”
It was hard to miss that voice, even amidst the chaos of a packed gym, on the first day of the 2022 Hickman Wrestling Tournament held at Hickman on Friday afternoon.
Most wrestlers learn to tune everyone out other than their coaches and the referees. Owen Twaddle (26-4), a senior on the boys wrestling team, said that while he doesn’t always process everything Watkins yells at him on the mat, there have been times in which being reminded of an opponent’s tendency has helped him with a pin-down.
“I’m not listening for anything too specific, but I might be listening for a few pointers about what my opponent is doing,” Waddle said.
For Socorro Rodriguez, a sophomore on the girls wrestling team, Watkins’ voice allows her to rid herself of any last-minute nerves or anxieties before stepping onto the mat.
“A lot of (wrestling) is in your head," Rodriguez said. “If I don’t know what to do, I’ll look at the coaches. They’ll tell you exactly what you need to be doing if you’re on the bottom or on the top.”
During Stephens’ second match of the evening, those in Hickman’s auxiliary gym could hear Watkins in full force with shouts of “Wrestle” and “Take your time” while rapidly clapping his hands to drive his instructions home.
Both Stephens and Rodriguez finished with 3-1 records, good for third place in the 130-pound and 141-pound weight group, respectively. As a team, the Bruins girls program finished 10th.
“It’s not where we thought we would finish, but they’re matches that we’re going to learn from,” Watkins said. “Like I tell my kids, you either win or you learn, and we learned a lot tonight.”
With three girls out sick, Stephens and Rodriguez were the only two girls to wrestle for the Bruins. In the other gym, the Rock Bridge boys’ program had just six available wrestlers. Still, Watkins sounded excited about their start in pool play.
He was happy that sophomore Connor Marshall (17-7), who the team calls “mullet,” executed a skill that the team had practiced in recent weeks. In another match, junior Carter McCallister (32-0) suffered cut to his eye, pinned his opponent in short order and then got his eye taken care of.
Marshall, McCallister, Twaddle, freshman Grant Anderson (24-5) as well as juniors Benjamin Stephens (14-16) and Koshoniola Oduwole (16-20) all competed for the Bruins on Friday night.
“We’re starting good already,” Watkins said.
Friday night consisted of four rounds of pool play for the boys program, setting up bracket play which starts Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Hickman.
“We want our mistakes to happen now,” Watkins said. “My whole team knows, the goal for our team is districts and state, nothing else. Districts, get to state, place, win, that’s the goal.”
Eleven Battle High School wrestlers compete in Hickman Tournament
Battle had 11 total wrestlers compete in the tournament: six boys and five girls. Senior Anyha Cain (3-1) finished in second place in the 194-pound girls weight group, while sophomore Natalie Shea placed third in the 105-pound weight group.
On the boys side, junior Austen Wetzel (20-2), won both of his matchups in the 160-pound weight class by fall overs. Junior Elijah Segovia (14-8) in the 195-pound weight group also won both of his matches.