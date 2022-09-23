Rock Bridge boys soccer beat Liberty 5-0 in dominant fashion, with Cooper Allen filling the stat sheet with four goals.

The Bruins scored with 19 minutes left in the first half to make it 1-0. Just nine minutes later, Allen ripped a free kick from 30 yards out to beat the keeper to make it 2-0.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

Recommended for you