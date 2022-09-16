Rock Bridge softball's bats were alive Friday morning, beating Lafayette 19-0 in their first matchup of the Park Hill South Tournament.

Slugger Abby Hay hit a two-run homer in the first inning to get thescoring stated. The Bruins had a 4-0 lead after the first.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and written journalism. Reach me at rpdnfy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

