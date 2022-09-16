Rock Bridge softball's bats were alive Friday morning, beating Lafayette 19-0 in their first matchup of the Park Hill South Tournament.
Slugger Abby Hay hit a two-run homer in the first inning to get thescoring stated. The Bruins had a 4-0 lead after the first.
With bases loaded to start the second inning, Anna Christ doubled the Bruins lead with a grand slam. Addie Morris then made it back-to-back homers.
Christ hit her second home run of the day in the third, followed by Bella Stephens to go back-to-back yet again. Rock Bridge totaled 10 runs in the third inning.
Rock Bridge didn't slow down in its second game against Staley, winning 10-3.
RBI singles from Morris and Stephens gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Bats exploded in the third inning for the second game in a row. Bruins scored eight in the inning, with Christ leading off with a double and ending it with a two-run shot in her second at-bat.
Christ started for the Bruins on the mound, too. She went four innings allowing three runs.
The Bruins' win streak is now up to 13.
Tolton splits matchups
Tolton took down Oakville 7-0 in its first game of the Lady Jay Invitational.
Only two batters in, Tolton was up 2-0 after Madison Uptegrove went deep.
In the fourth inning, Sadie Sexauer hit a three-run single to make it 6-0 'Blazers. Eva Viox, who went 4-4 at the plate, hit a home run in the fifth to make it 7-0.
Kate Guinn pitched a complete game for the Trailblazers, but the game only lasted five innings due to time constraints. Guinn only allowed three hits while striking out eight.
In the Trailblazers' second game, Parkway West got the best of them, losing 7-3.
The game slipped away early with the Longhorns scoring all seven of their runs in the first two innings.
All three of Tolton's runs came across in the third inning. May drew a walk to bring in the first run, followed by a two-run single from Ava Lawless.
Both teams were shut down offensively the rest of the way.
Tolton will continue play in the Lady Jay Invitational tomorrow.
Rock Bridge and Hickman perform at Kansas City swim meet
Several Columbia high schools competed in the preliminary events at the North Kansas City School District Invite in Gladstone.
Rock Bridge had the most success of the Columbia schools, dominating the boys 100-yard breast stroke event. Trey Clervi took top spot, with Ryan Coughenour taking fourth and Sam Schultz sixth.
Rock Bridge took third in the boys 200 medley relay, finishing less than a second behind event winners Rockhurst. Hickman also competed in the event, taking sixth place.
In the boys 200 freestyle, Hickman swimmer Jack Hoien placed fourth, while Sam Schultz of Rock Bridge placed eighth.
For the boys 200 individual medley, Hickman's Micah Ragsdell came in sixth, while Bruins Clervi and Braden McCormick placed seventh and 10th, respectively. Rock Bridge boasted two more top-10 finishers in the boys 50 freestyle with Hayden Barnes, who also took seventh in the boys 500 freestyle event, taking second and Coughenour claiming sixth.
Rock Bridge saw even more success during the day, with Ryder Bechtold earning an eighth-place finish in the boys 100 fly. Additionally, the Bruins came in sixth in the boys 200 freestyle relay, with the Kewpies finishing ninth.
Rock Bridge and Hickman saw more solid finishes in the boys 100 backstroke with Bruin Braden McCormick and Kewpie Scott Smale-Murillo placing seventh and eighth.
Battle also sent three competitors to the invitational, but none placed in the top 10 of any event.
Battle draws opening match of Boonville Shootout
Battle boys soccer finished Friday's match 0-0 against Warrensburg in the first game of the Boonville Shootout tournament. Battle (3-1-1) shut out the Tigers by way of goalkeepers Jacob Luchtefeld and Landen Armstrong.
The Spartans next face Marshall in the Boonville Shootout at 11 a.m Saturday.
Tolton shuts out Boonville
Tolton boys soccer cruised past the Pirates 2-0 in its opening match of the Boonville Shootout. Steven Becvar and August Schultz both found the net to give Tolton the victory.
Trailblazers senior goalkeeper Alex Steffes recorded his second straight clean sheet.
Tolton returns to the pitch Saturday morning in Boonville.
Hickman, Rock Bridge girls tennis compete in Columbia tournament
The Hickman and Rock Bridge girls tennis teams competed in a tournament at Bethel Park on Friday.
The Kewpies recovered from a 5-3 loss to Westminster Christian Academy, beating Notre Dame de Sion and Rock Bridge JV by scores of 7-2 and 5-0, respectively.
The Bruins also had a strong showing, beating both Notre Dame de Sion and Westminster Christian Academy by a score of 9-0, before falling to eventual champions Ladue 5-4.