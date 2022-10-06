Rock Bridge girls golf’s Tierney Baumstark’s eighth win of the season came in her biggest tournament so far — the Class 4 District 2 golf tournament at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent.

The senior shot 2-over 74 and cruised to a four-stroke victory Thursday. As a team, the Bruins shot 107-over 395 and finished eighth, missing the cut line for the state tournament by 10 strokes. Mackenzie Rogers (105), Hailey Homann (107) and Hayden Homann (109) joined Baumstark as the scoring golfers for Rock Bridge.

