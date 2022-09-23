Rock Bridge boys soccer beat Liberty 5-0 in dominant fashion, with Cooper Allen filling the stat sheet with four goals.
The Bruins scored with 19 minutes left in the first half to make it 1-0. Just nine minutes later, Allen ripped a free kick from 30 yards out to beat the keeper to make it 2-0.
The Bruins added three more in the second half to pull away.
Rock Bridge will be off until October 4, where it will play at Jefferson City.
Abby Hay hits three home runs in two wins for Rock Bridge
In Rock Bridge softball's first game against Fort Osage, the Bruins cruised to a 10-0 win.
Abby Hay hit a two-run home run in the second inning to increase Rock Bridge's lead to 5-0.
That wasn't all for Hay, with her hitting another bomb— this time a three-run shotin the sixth inning to make it 10-0 and end the game due to run rule. Anna Christ threw a complete game shutout for the Bruins, only allowing two hits.
Rock Bridge didn't miss a step in its second game against Chillicothe, winning 22-0.
Cydney Fullerton hit a lead-off home run in the first inning to open the floodgates. Hay hit another three-run homer to make it 9-0. Christ and Addie Morris followed her to make it back-to-back-to-back home runs for the Bruins.
Morris hit her second home run of the game in the fourth inning to make it 17-0. Sophomore Jessie Sullivan hit her first home run of the season in grand slam fashion to make it 22-0.
Rock Bridge will look to win the September Slam on Saturday.
Hickman softball splits matchups at Jackson Tournament
Hickman started its weekend with a 13-2 win over Doniphan in the Jackson Tournament.
After getting shut out Thursday against Rock Bridge, the Kewpies offense exploded , tallying eleven hits.
After Hickman took a 3-0 lead, the Kewpies took full command of the game in the fourth inning, scoring four runs. They scored three more runs in both the fifth and sixth inning to win the game on run rule, 13-2.
Lucy Hurtado and Ella Grant led Hickman offensively, both grabbing two hits and three RBI.
In the Kewpies second game of the day, they fell short against Jackson, 3-2.
Jackson's Zoe Faith pitched a gem against Hickman, going seven innings allowing one hit and two runs.
In the bottom of the fifth, Jackson broke the 2-2 tie on a sacrifice bunt.
Lucy Hurtado pitched well for the Kewpies, going six innings allowing three runs.
Hickman will continue play in the Jackson Tournament on Saturday.
Battle soccer defeats Joplin in Jefferson City Tournament
Battle took down Joplin 2-1 to open play in the Jefferson City Tournament. That's the Spartans third win in a row as they improve to 6-1-2.
Battle will face Oakville and Lutheran St. Charles Saturday at Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge tennis wins close match against Edwardsville
Rock Bridge faced off against Edwardsville in a highly contested match that ended in a narrow win for the Bruins. The match ended 5-4.
Rock Bridge is now sitting at a 14-3 record this season.
The Bruins are looking to make a statement at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hickman.
Battle was scheduled to play against Smith-Cotton, but the game was canceled due to weather . Hickman also had its match canceled in the Smith-Cotton Classic. Make-up matches are to be determined.