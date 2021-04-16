Ben Loeb is inducted to the National High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Ben Loeb, Rock Bridge tennis coach, was inducted to the National High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame prior to the start of the Columbia Duals on Friday at Bethel Park in Columbia. The participating schools included Rock Bridge, Hickman, Holt and CBC. 

Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb was inducted into the National High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday before the Bruins participated in the Columbia Duals.

Loeb broke the state record for wins March 23.

Rock Bridge beat Holt 9-0.

Rock Bridge girls soccer wins in double OT

Senior Jordyn Kempf gave Rock Bridge girls soccer a 2-1 win over Cape Notre Dame with her right-footed strike in double overtime.

The Bruins' first goal came from a cross that just bent inside the Cape Notre Dame goalie's grasp and past the goal line.

Rock Bridge plays Union at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Helias Shootout at Helias.

Local baseball teams finish pool play at Columbia Tournament

Columbia's three public high schools finished pool play at the Columbia Tournament. 

Battle's game versus Owensville was ended early because of rain, with the Spartans falling 6-2. Rock Bridge finished pool play 2-1 after a 10-6 win over Staley and a 7-1 loss to Fort Zumwalt West. 

Hickman earned the No. 1 seed in Saturday's bracket play after finishing 3-0 with wins over CBC and Lee's Summit.

