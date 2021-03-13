Rock Bridge sophomore Carter McCallister claimed the 126-pound title Saturday at the MSHSAA Class 4 Wrestling Championships, improving his season record to an impressive 36-1 in the process.
McCallister won three matches by decision at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, including a victory over Lindbergh’s James Homfeld in the final.
The only other Bruin in action at the event, Marquis McCaster, lost in the quarterfinals of the 160-pound tournament.
With six wrestlers in action, Hickman had the most representation of any Columbia school, but no Kewpie reached the semifinals of any weight class.
Jake Waldron was Hickman’s top finisher, coming in fifth place at 152 pounds.
Ethan Barr finished sixth at 132 pounds for the Kewpies. Hayden Benter (126 pounds), Thomas Hancock (145), Cole Harrell (160) and Cameron Cornman (182) lost early in their tournaments and did not receive a final placing.
Battle’s lone state qualifier, Eljah Segovia, lost both his matches in the 220-pound tournament.
Missouri track and field lands two top-10 NCAA finishes
On the final day of the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, two Missouri triple jumpers leapt their way into the national top 10.
On the men’s side, Georgi Nachev finished eighth in the event with a jump of 16.20 meters.
He became the first man to earn All-America honors in the event for Missouri since 1979.
Eupehnie Andre finished eighth on the women’s side with a 13.31-meter jump. She took over second place on Missouri’s all-time school leaderboard in the event.
Missouri’s lone other participant in Saturday’s events, Arianna Fisher, came in 15th in the women’s triple jump with 12.95 meters.
Missouri volleyball drops third in a row, this time in straight sets
No. 25 Missouri volleyball dropped to 11-7 on the season with a 3-0 loss at No. 7 Florida, its second straight defeat to the Gators and third consecutive overall.
The Tigers lost the first set 25-10, the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-18. Kylie Deberg led the Tigers with 14 kills while Emily Brown had seven digs.
Missouri will look to snap its longest losing skid of the season at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Texas A&M.
Two Missouri divers qualify for NCAA Championships
In Lexington, Kentucky, Savana Trueb and Sarah Rousseau earned national championship berths at by placing sixth and ninth, respectively, in the platform event at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships.
Trueb scored 534.5 points and qualfied for NCAAs for the second time in her career. Rousseau scored 521.5 and will compete on the national stage for the first time.
Also for the Tigers on Saturday, Carlo Lopez finished 10th and Takuto Endo 20th in the men’s 1-meter event.
Endo had previously qualified for NCAAs in the men’s platform Friday.
The NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships are set for March 17-20 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Stephens soccer gets biggest victory of season
This season has been difficult at time for Stephens College soccer, which has endured lopsided losses and a five-month gap without games. But on Saturday in Hannibal, the Stars cruised to a 3-0 win over Hannibal-LaGrange, their best result of the campaign so far.
Anya Castelli struck first for Stephens in the 13th minute before Olivia Wheeler and Cailey Foss added goals in the second half. The Stars improved to 2-5 (2-3 American Midwest Conference) and will visit Harris-Stowe State at 2 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis.
Stephens volleyball wins second straight to start spring
Down two sets to one, Stephens College volleyball rallied past Lyon College to pull out a 3-2 victory in an AMC matchup in Batesville, Arkansas.
Mya Middleton led the Stars with 20 kills, followed closely by McKenzi Domescik-Rink with 19.
Stephens (3-5, 1-2 AMC) will next play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at William Woods in Fulton.