Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel is no stranger to competing in state championships; she has won five with the Bruins. Four of those five were consecutive, from 2012 to 2015.

Coming off of a district championship, Rock Bridge has a shot to go all the way. For sophomore guard Mari Miller, this is her first district championship title and deep run into the postseason.

