Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel is no stranger to competing in state championships; she has won five with the Bruins. Four of those five were consecutive, from 2012 to 2015.
Coming off of a district championship, Rock Bridge has a shot to go all the way. For sophomore guard Mari Miller, this is her first district championship title and deep run into the postseason.
"It’s a great experience knowing that we’re so young and we’ve already come this far," Miller said.
Miller has been on the varsity team since she was a freshman. In just two seasons she has been a part of two district championship games, winning one of them. Even though this is only her second year with the team, she has made tremendous strides and played a key role in the postseason.
"We can do so many things with Mari," Nagel said. "She’s kind of what we call a 'plug-and-play' type player … we can plug her into this spot and she can do that. We can plug into a post up role and she can do that, plug her into the point guard she can do that."
Miller seemed to gravitate towards the game of basketball from a young age.
"I grew up around the sport…I was active as a kid, they [Miller’s parents] always support me… just trying it on," said Miller.
Miller scored in double figures the last two games for Rock Bridge, helping the team make it to the district championship and ultimately win it. But the Bruins have also been able to succeed through Miller's teammates.
"We all get along off and on the court…we’ve only grown throughout the season and that makes us better," said Miller.
Rock Bridge’s team is comprised of mostly younger players. This has created a need for someone to step up into a leadership role, and Miller has been the perfect candidate.
"She’s grown a lot in the last two years," Nagel said. "Last year, she was fortunate enough to have three seniors around her … and sometimes, and Mari would probably agree, she didn’t have to think much, she just got to go play …this year has to think a little bit more. But that’s good. That helps her as she grows into her leadership role with the team."
Miller is a leader on the court and it shows, but you wouldn’t suspect it if you met her. Miller is grounded, not quick to sing her own praises.
She plans to continue her basketball career after high school and play in college. When asked about where she would like to play, Miller was unsure . What she didn’t mention are the offers she has already received.
"She’s not going to say it, but she already has some D1 offers," Nagel chimed in on Miller's behalf. "She’s a very good talent and looking to get even better before she takes that next step."
The best way to get better is by playing the best competition. Rock Bridge faces Park Hill South (26-3) in the MSHSAA Class 6 State Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday in Sedalia.
Park Hill South has won its last 18 consecutive games. It will be no easy task for Rock Bridge (22-7) to stop a team with that much momentum. But with Miller's consistency and the team's chemistry, state championship number six for the program is within reach.
"It’s great to think we have three more years of this young team to go," Miller said. "And we’re only going to get better, so we’re only going to go deeper."