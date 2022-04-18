With just over a minute until halftime of its game against Quincy, the Rock Bridge girls soccer team finally found the moment it spent the previous four days searching for.
As senior Izzy Cole continued her unimpeded run down the left channel toward the endline, sophomore Ayan Omar began to sprint to the back post. Seconds later Cole sent a low, driven cross across goal and into the path of Omar, who stabbed the ball into the back of the net for her seventh goal of the season.
That moment, just at the stroke of intermission, provided sweet relief for a Bruins team that hadn’t scored since putting five goals past Jefferson City lat Tuesday. But after a first half in which it generated several chances, it felt as if that goal was coming.
Omar’s goal opened the floodgates while Cole and junior Madison Hendershott added a pair of key second-half goals as the Bruins held on to defeat the Blue Devils 3-2 on Monday at Rock Bridge.
“It felt good to see Ayan (Omar) put the ball in the back of the net, especially since we didn’t score this weekend,” Cole said. “It’s a great feeling to know that we can come back after not scoring for two games in a row and get back to what we’re good at.”
After a winless weekend at the Parkway Showcase in St. Louis, the Bruins (9-2-1) appeared to be back in business, at least in the goals department. In its 5-2 win against Jefferson City, Rock Bridge surpassed 32 goals for the season, which is as many as it scored all last spring.
On Monday, the Bruins hammered the scoresheet once again. All night long they delivered swarming pressure, looked creative with the ball and found two timely second-half goals to leave with a win in regulation.
“I thought we did a good job not giving up, especially when (Quincy) tied the score at two,” Cole said. “We kept pushing to score and on defense we kept it locked down. What we’ve been doing all season is not giving up once we’re down or once we’re tied, so I thought it was good.”
Rock Bridge’s first dangerous chance of the night game through junior Noel Wheeler. With 22 minutes left in the first half, she used her speed to race behind Quincy’s back line and create a one-on-one opportunity, which was saved out for a corner kick.
While it didn’t result in a goal, the chance was a promising sign as the Bruins’ pressure continued to mount and their confidence grew. Then, the dam broke when Omar scored.
Rock Bridge found its second goal midway through the second half courtesy of Cole, who scored her first of the season in style. With 17 minutes left to play, Quincy’s goalkeeper punched a set-piece delivery away, but it landed right at Cole’s left foot, who volleyed it in from just inside the box.
“I told myself that I had to run (into the box) hard because everyone was running out,” Cole said. “I just put my foot to the ball and it went upper-90.”
The game-winning goal came 10 minutes later, courtesy of a header at the near post scored by Madison Hendershott.
All three goals proved vital as Quincy never faded away. The visitors came alive in the second half, leveling the score twice with both goals coming from senior Emma Obert.
“I thought there were things we could have improved, but (the players) fought, found a way and overcame adversity late with that late goal,” Bruins coach Scott Wittenborn said.
Playing its third game in four nights, the Bruins have been trying their best to manage fatigue, but Wittenborn admits that it has been difficult. Rock Bridge played in the Parkway Showcase with three center backs injured and have two more games to play before Thursday.
“You play the same number of games as the boys season in two fewer weeks,” Wittenborn said. “Every week it’s two or three games and it has taken its toll.