Back to fundamentals: free throws secure Rock Bridge postseason win

Rock Bridge forward Malia Chievous shoots free throws

Rock Bridge forward Malia Chievous shoots free throws in the Class 6 District 7 Tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Hickman High School in Columbia. Chievous finished with 11 points, including two successful free throws near the end of the game to seal the win.

 Nick Sheaffer/Missourian

Despite nonstop defensive pressure from Blue Springs, Rock Bridge girls basketball kept a level head in a 52-45 victory in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 semifinal game Saturday at Hickman.

Neither team seemed to have a clear advantage throughout. Although Rock Bridge was closing in on a double digit lead in the second half, the Bruins never could blow the game open.

Rock Bridge forward Jayda Porter, center, goes for a shot

Rock Bridge forward Jayda Porter, center, goes for a shot while being guarded by Blue Springs player Nikole Schnell in the Class 6 District 7 Tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Hickman High School in Columbia. Porter scored eight points in helping her team advance to the finals.
Blue Springs player Kayleigh Jenkins shoots a layup

Blue Springs player Kayleigh Jenkins shoots a layup in the Class 6 District 7 Tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Hickman High School in Columbia. The score was only three points apart with less than two minutes left, but Rock Bridge held strong to finish with a win.
From left, Rock Bridge players Malia Chievous, Bella Corrado and Jayda Porter smile

From left, Rock Bridge players Malia Chievous, Bella Corrado and Jayda Porter smile after advancing to the Class 6 District 7 Tournament finals on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Hickman High School in Columbia. The Bruins will face either the Battle Spartans or the Grain Valley Eagles next week.
Rock Bridge players and head coach Jill Nagel

Rock Bridge players and head coach Jill Nagel, right, cheer after a foul was called on Blue Springs player Jayla Cornelius in the Class 6 District 7 Tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Hickman High School in Columbia. Nagel has coached Rock Bridge for 17 years and has won five state championships in her time as coach.
