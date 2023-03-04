Back to fundamentals: free throws secure Rock Bridge postseason win

From left, Rock Bridge players Malia Chievous, Bella Corrado and Jayda Porter smile after advancing to the Class 6 District 7 Tournament finals on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Hickman High School in Columbia. The Bruins will face either the Battle Spartans or the Grain Valley Eagles next week.
Rock Bridge forward Jayda Porter, center, goes for a shot while being guarded by Blue Springs player Nikole Schnell in the Class 6 District 7 Tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Hickman High School in Columbia. Porter scored eight points in helping her team advance to the finals.
Rock Bridge players and head coach Jill Nagel, right, cheer after a foul was called on Blue Springs player Jayla Cornelius in the Class 6 District 7 Tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Hickman High School in Columbia. Nagel has coached Rock Bridge for 17 years and has won five state championships in her time as coach.
Rock Bridge forward Malia Chievous shoots free throws in the Class 6 District 7 Tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Hickman High School in Columbia. Chievous finished with 11 points, including two successful free throws near the end of the game to seal the win.
Blue Springs player Kayleigh Jenkins shoots a layup in the Class 6 District 7 Tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Hickman High School in Columbia. The score was only three points apart with less than two minutes left, but Rock Bridge held strong to finish with a win.
Despite nonstop defensive pressure from Blue Springs, Rock Bridge girls basketball kept a level head in a 52-45 victory in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 semifinal game Saturday at Hickman.
Neither team seemed to have a clear advantage throughout. Although Rock Bridge was closing in on a double digit lead in the second half, the Bruins never could blow the game open.
“Well I knew it was going to be a tough game ... Blue Springs is a quality opponent, as they all are this time of year,” said Rock Bridge coach Trish Marsh. “And I’m just super proud of our kids for stepping up. We faced some adversity today, and they all came together and did their job.”
The Bruins were able to force turnovers consistently in the first quarter but had a hard time converting them into quality possessions. Rock Bridge struggled to knock down shots and did not have an answer for the Wildcats’ defense persistently stopping its drives.
The Bruins had a slight three-point lead going into the second half. This was short-lived as Nikole Schnell and Jayla Cornelius hit two quick 3-pointers to put the Wildcats on top.
Schnell and Cornelius would both finish in double figures on the day with 11 and 15 points, respectively.
But Rock Bridge did not go away quietly. A team effort gave the Bruins the edge as it moved the ball and knocked down important shots. Three Bruins scored in double figures — Mari Miller, Bella Corrado and Tylor McCallister with 15, 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The effort by these Bruins helped Rock Bridge keep a slight lead over Blue Springs, but converting from the free throw line helped Rock Bridge secure the win. With the Wildcats within four points and less than two minutes to go, they had no choice but to start fouling Rock Bridge.
“Down the stretch, we hit free throws, and we took care of the basketball,” said Marsh.
Rock Bridge moves on to the district championship game against Grain Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hickman.
“We’re going to enjoy this for about 20 minutes or so, and then we’re going to get ready for the winner of this game (Battle/Grain Valley district semifinal),” said Marsh.