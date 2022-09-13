The Spartans cruised past the Pioneers 5-0 Tuesday evening. Junior Travis Peng led the way with two goals, bringing his season total to five. Junior Merec Harper, sophomore Carter Jones and senior Parker Murphy each found the net to secure the five goal for a 5-0 win at home.

Battle (3-1) earned its first clean sheet of the season thanks to junior goalkeeper Landen Armstrong.

