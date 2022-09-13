The Spartans cruised past the Pioneers 5-0 Tuesday evening. Junior Travis Peng led the way with two goals, bringing his season total to five. Junior Merec Harper, sophomore Carter Jones and senior Parker Murphy each found the net to secure the five goal for a 5-0 win at home.
Battle (3-1) earned its first clean sheet of the season thanks to junior goalkeeper Landen Armstrong.
The Spartans next face Warrensburg in the Boonville Shootout at 4 p.m. Friday.
Rock Bridge puts 6 past Francis Howell
The Bruins started the Rockwood Summit Shootout with a 6-2 win against the Vikings. Rock Bridge (8-0) continued its unbeaten run thanks to two goals from senior Max Juengermann, as well as scores from sophomore Henry Jenks and seniors Sam McCrary, Drew Schlimme and Nicholas Schneider.
Schlimme is Rock Bridge’s leading scorer with seven goals.
The Bruins return to play in the shootout Thursday evening in Fenton.
Rock Bridge’s streak continues
Rock Bridge softball won its eighth game in a row with a 10-0 demolition of Jefferson City Tuesday.
The Bruins put the game out of hand quickly, scoring nine runs in the first inning.
Back-to-back home runs from Addie Morris and Abby Hay highlighted the inning. Cydney Fullerton then hit a three-run triple to make it 8-0. She’d come across to score on a sacrifice fly from Bella Stephens to cap the inning.
Rock Bridge walked it off in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Kyler Shockley.
Morris and Kennedy Watson combined to allow just one hit in five innings in the circle.
The Bruins begin play at the Park Hill South Tournament on Friday.
Tolton plummels St. Francis Borgia
The Trailblazers got an early lead and never looked back, beating the Knights 12-4.
Tolton scored six runs in the first. An RBI single from Sadie Sexauer got the ball rolling. The Trailblazers then drew three straight walks to make it 3-0. Montana Strobel capped the inning with a two-run double.
Strobel put the game out of hand in the third, launching a solo home run to center field.
Isabella Trim and Strobel both finished with three hits on the night, bringing in eight runs combined.
Tolton pitcher Kate Guinn pitched a complete game allowing just three hits and striking out six to keep the lead safe.
Tolton improves to .500 on the season. The Trailblazers will play in the Lady Jay Invitational this weekend.
Hickman defeats Battle at Columbia CC
Hickman and Battle squared off in an 18-hole match Tuesday at Columbia Country Club.
The Kewpies convincingly defeated the Spartans by a score of 4-0. Hickman Junior Elly Ross was the top individual, scoring 94. Hickman senior Maggie Alexander finished a close runner-up shooting 95. A pair of Hickman freshmen, Anna Vessell and Sarah Won, rounded out the top four scores.
Both the Kewpies and Spartans will now have the remainder of the week off before competing in the Smith-Cotton Classic on Monday.