The first inning was a sign of what was to come in Rock Bridge’s 7-1 win over Battle on Tuesday. Rock Bridge junior Anna Christ was the second Bruin to step to the plate when she blasted her first home run of the day over the center-field fence. When the top of the first inning concluded and Rock Bridge went into the field, Christ stepped into the circle and retired three Spartans in order.
“I think she’s probably the most locked-in player that we had today, and Anna typically is,” Bruins coach Lisa Simmons-Alvis said.
Christ added another home run in the fourth inning, sending one over the center fielder’s head once again. She ended the game 2 for 3 with four RBI, two runs and a walk.
In the circle, Christ pitched a complete game. She allowed one run, coming on a home run by Abby Schlude in the fourth inning. Christ was in control the entire game, striking out eight Spartans and walking no one.
“I think my rise ball was working,” Christ said. “They were really chasing it, and so that worked to my advantage. And also the umpire’s strike zone. Him calling those low rises was really beneficial too.”
Rock Bridge, which won the Class 5 state championship last season, is off to another hot start this year and presents a tough matchup for any team.
“We didn’t lose,” Battle coach Joe Henderson said. “They beat us. As long as you get beat, all credit to the other team.”
The Spartans are set to play Rolla on Wednesday, which will be another difficult game for Battle.
“I (set a hard schedule) intentionally,” Henderson said. “But we have a lack of depth right now and it’s hurting us a little bit.”