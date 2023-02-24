Rock Bridge boys basketball senior guard Brady Bowers drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining to cap a come-from-behind Bruins victory, 48-47, against Helias in Jefferson City.

Bowers finished with 11 points to go with senior Kanyon Hummel's game-high 14 points. Sophomore Brady Davidson also tallied eight points.

