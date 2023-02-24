Rock Bridge boys basketball senior guard Brady Bowers drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining to cap a come-from-behind Bruins victory, 48-47, against Helias in Jefferson City.
Bowers finished with 11 points to go with senior Kanyon Hummel's game-high 14 points. Sophomore Brady Davidson also tallied eight points.
Their efforts overcame a balanced scoring attack from the Crusaders, who featured four players with at least seven points. Senior Trey Bexten led the quartet with 15 points, while seniors Jacob Rembecki and Henry Neuenswander scored nine points each.
The Bruins (19-6, 4-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) battled back from a 10-point first-half deficit to win in dramatic fashion. Rock Bridge held the Crusaders (14-12, 3-3) to 15 second-half points.
Rembecki missed a potential game-wining 3-pointer as the final horn sounded, capping an inefficient offensive half for Helias. The Crusaders hit eight 3-pointers in the first half but cooled down significantly in the final quarters.
After finishing with one of the top CMAC records, No. 1 Rock Bridge begins postseason play against No. 8 Smith-Cotton (6-19, 1-5) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hickman in the Class 6 District 7 tournament.
Battle suffers road loss against Vashon
Battle boys basketball closed its regular-season slate with a visit to St. Louis and fell to Class 4 powerhouse Vashon 64-53.
The Spartans faced an early deficit and never dug out of the hole despite having a trio of scorers in double figures. Junior guard Tate McCubbin and senior guard Tay Patrick scored 14 points each, and sophomore guard Vernell Holt Jr. added 13.
Vashon, the No. 1 team in Class 4 and 16-time state champions, countered with its own balanced scoring effort. Sophomore Trey Williams Jr. tallied a team-high 16 points, adding to the effort of sophomore Dierre Hill Jr., who scored 11 points. Three other Wolverines scored at least eight points.
Battle (18-8, 4-2 CMAC) stayed within striking distance during the first half. The Spartans trailed by three points after the first quarter and by four at halftime, but their offense sputtered in the second half.
District tournament play awaits No. 3 Battle, which faces No. 6 Blue Springs South at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Battle in the Class 6 District 7 tournament.