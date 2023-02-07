Senior Brady Bowers scored 32 points in Rock Bridge boys basketball's 86-67 home win over KC Central on Tuesday night.
The Bruins (16-4) weren’t shy when it came to shooting, and it paid dividends. Rock Bridge took control early, knocking down field goal after field goal with the help of the hot-handed Bowers. But KC Central didn't go away quietly.
The Blue Eagles started to take advantage of the Bruins’ defense, driving the ball almost every possession. Junior Tim Wooden was responsible for most of the drives, as he scored 18 points in the first half.
“I’m usually not subbing five in and five out first half,” Rock Bridge coach Jim Scanlon said. “I don’t like that, and it didn’t help the situation, but I was so frustrated we could not defend that one guy.”.
The Bruins led 43-38 at halftime. They made an adjustment defensively, and it paid off. Rock Bridge started to double-team Wooden and put pressure on him, which allowed the Bruins some breathing room in the second half. Wooden scored eight points in the second half to bring his total to 26.
Rock Bridge started moving the ball more in the second half, giving senior Kanyon Hummel multiple looks in the paint. Hummel was able to pad the Bruins’ lead with 16 points on the night.
“I didn’t think we had our A-game, and I was really disappointed defensively. It just worries me about this game; it worries me about upcoming games,” Scanlon said. “We’ve got to get better defensively.”