 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brady Davidson's hot hand helps Rock Bridge soar past Grain Valley

Brady Davidson's hot hand helps Rock Bridge soar past Grain Valley

Rock Bridge sophomore Brady Davidson's 26-point performance helped Rock Bridge secure a 58-36 win over Grain Valley in the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 tournament Friday at Hickman.

Rock Bridge won the opening tip and put the pressure on early. The Bruins moved the ball well offensively, which gave them many open looks and set them up for an 8-0 run to open the game. Within just a couple of minutes, Davidson kept the ball going with two consecutive 3-pointers.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you