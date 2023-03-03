Brady Davidson's hot hand helps Rock Bridge soar past Grain Valley

Rock Bridge sophomore Brady Davidson's 26-point performance helped Rock Bridge secure a 58-36 win over Grain Valley in the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 tournament Friday at Hickman.
Rock Bridge won the opening tip and put the pressure on early. The Bruins moved the ball well offensively, which gave them many open looks and set them up for an 8-0 run to open the game. Within just a couple of minutes, Davidson kept the ball going with two consecutive 3-pointers.
Grain Valley struggled to stop Rock Bridge from getting mid-range and long-distance open looks. The Eagles were able to stop a lot of drives with their aggressive defense in the paint but came up short in the shooting game.
The Eagles' defensive aggression did not translate on the offensive side. Grain Valley shied away from driving the ball for much of the game, depending more on converting from beyond the arc. However, the Eagles found it tough to knock down field goals due to the Bruins' defense making it difficult to get off good shots.
Rock Bridge led Grain Valley by a score of 34-14 at halftime. Senior Devin Reichard was another bright spot Bruins, scoring seven points in the second quarter and 10 on the night.
Grain Valley seemed to be picking up some momentum in the second half with senior Rhylan Alcanter, senior Reece Troyer and junior Logan Marcum combining for 20 points on the night. Despite these efforts the Eagles were unable to overcome the 22-point deficit.
Rock Bridge will play in the district championship game against Battle at 6 p.m. Monday at Hickman.