Last Friday marked the final game of the high school football regular season. As teams look toward playoffs the Missourian staff breaks down some local teams’ paths in the playoffs and who is most likely to come out of each bracket.
Battle
Following an up-and-down regular season highlighted by victories over Fort Zumwalt North and Rock Bridge, Battle is the No. 4 seed in District 4 Class 5.
The Spartans’ loss to Hannibal on Friday night meant they finished .55 points behind Washington in the standings. The result is a matchup against Liberty (Wentzville), which finished eight points behind the Spartans.
While the gap in the standings would imply Battle is a favorite, the first-round matchup is not an easy one. The squads shared one common opponent — the aforementioned Fort Zumwalt North. The Spartans beat the Panthers by one point in Week 1 while Liberty fell by a single point last week.
If Battle pulls out a victory, it would travel to No. 1 seed Holt. The Wenztville-based team the favorite in the district, coming into the playoffs with a 9-0 record highlighted by a 10-point victory over Francis Howell, ranked No. 7 in Class 6 in the in the latest Daily Journal Missouri media high school football rankings.
Holt, the Gateway Athletic Conference South champion, was ranked third in Class 5 in the same poll.
The biggest challenge to Holt will likely come from Helias. The Central Missouri Activities Conference champion is the No. 2 seed following an 8-1 season, its only loss coming to Hannibal in Week 1. The Crusaders are ranked sixth in Class 5.
Rock Bridge
After a 3-1 start to the season, the Bruins had a tough 1-4 finish, ending with a losing record for the second time in three years.
After Rock Bridge lost its regular-season finale to Francis Howell, Park Hill and Rockhurst jumped the Bruins in the standings. That dropped Rock Bridge to the No. 6 seed. The Bruins will face third-seeded Liberty (North Kansas City) in the first round.
The two teams faced off in Week 5, when the Blue Jays exploded en route to a 59-30 victory. The Bruins were burned on all sides of the ball, and it eventually led to Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta making multiple changes on defense.
If the Bruins get revenge on the Blue Jays, they’ll face the winner of No. 7 Blue Springs and No. 2 Liberty North, which is looking to repeat as Class 6 District 4 champions. The Eagles come in with one loss — to Bentonville (Arkansas) in Week 1.
Their biggest competition will be No. 1 Park Hill South. The Panthers come in with a 9-0 record, but seven of their wins came against teams that finished with losing records.
Hickman
Coming off its best offensive performance this season, Hickman will face a harder challenge than 0-9 Belleville West provided. In the first round of the Class 6 District 2 tournament, the No. 6 Kewpies face off against the No. 3 Hazelwood Central. The Hawks finished the regular season 7-2 but are coming off of back-to-back losses. Hickman will host the game despite being the lower seed. All of the Kewpies’ wins this season have come at home.
The winner will face the winner of the matchup between No. 2 Troy Buchanan and No. 7 Fort Zumwalt West.
On the other half of the bracket, No. 1 Francis Howell faces off against No. 8 Hazelwood West, with the winner facing the victor of No. 4 Timberland vs No. 5 Pattonville.
The Vikings are the team most should expect to come out of the district. Francis Howell finished as runner-up last year to DeSmet, which is now in District 1. The Vikings finished 8-1, beating four of the seven other teams in the district.
Tolton
After falling to Fayette in their final regular-season game, the Trailblazers (5-3) are the No. 5 seed in the Class 1 District 5 tournament and will face No. 4 Harrisburg (7-2).
The Trailblazers had an opportunity to secure the No. 1 seed but were blown out by No. 1 Fayette. The Blazers did, however, secure their first winning season since 2015, when they finished second in the Class 2 District 7 tournament. Three of their five wins this season came against Class 2 opponents, meaning Tolton has not been a pushover.
Harrisburg is coming off a loss to Marceline heading into the tournament. The winner of the Tolton-Harrisburg matchup will face the winner of the Fayette-Slater matchup, which means if the Blazers defeat the Bulldogs they may have an opportunity to exact revenge on the Falcons.