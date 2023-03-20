Rock Bridge baseball’s season got off to a rocky start Monday at home.
The Bruins lost to Republic 18-15 after leading by nine runs in the seventh inning but bounced back in its second game, beating Rolla 15-5.
Rock Bridge (1-1) got off to a hot start offensively against Republic. The Bruins picked up two quick runs in the bottom of the first — one off a throwing error and the other on an RBI groundout from Andrew Hill. Hill extended Rock Bridge’s lead to 3-0 with a solo home run to left field in the third.
The Bruins blew the game open in the fourth with seven runs.
Republic avoided the run-rule with three runs in the fifth but still trailed by nine going into the seventh.
The Tigers sent the game into extra innings with nine runs in the seventh and broke through with six runs in the ninth.
Rock Bridge turned things around in the second game, as its offense got rolling and didn't stop against Rolla.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Bruins responded with two runs in the bottom half and four more in the second inning.
Rock Bridge scored in every inning against Rolla, albeit with help from the Bulldogs’ defense, which made several errors that resulted in unearned runs for the Bruins.
