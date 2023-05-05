The top of the second inning proved to be disastrous for Rock Bridge baseball in an 8-5 home loss to Kickapoo on Friday.
The top of the second inning proved to be disastrous for Rock Bridge baseball in an 8-5 home loss to Kickapoo on Friday.
The loss was the Bruins' first this season in seven innings.
After a quick 1-2-3 inning for Rock Bridge starter Cade Luetkemeyer, things quickly fell apart in the second. Luetkemeyer, who lasted 1⅔ innings, started the frame with a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
The Chiefs (17-15) capitalized on the mistakes. Silas McKee drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single. Jackson Howser and Nate Owen each drew bases-loaded walks to make it 3-0.
Evan Vienhage padded the lead with a two-run single, and Cael McCarville drove in another run with an infield single.
The Chiefs got a solid start from Colin Muldoon, who lasted 5⅓ innings and established his fastball early.
Rock Bridge (25-5) got on the board after an RBI infield single by Xander Leger in the second. Will Kimes scored on a balk in the third, and Ty Thompson scored on an error in the fifth to cut the deficit in half.
Kickapoo responded with two runs in the sixth. Vienhage recorded his third RBI of the night with a single, and Jalen Brandon scored on an error.
The Bruins bounced back with three runs in the home half of the sixth and led off the seventh with a walk, but the Chiefs retired the next three batters to secure the win.
Rock Bridge next hosts CBC at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
