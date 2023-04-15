The Bruins' winning streak continued with a victory over Blair Oaks by a score of 5-2 in the semifinals of the Columbia Tournament on Saturday.

The matchup between Rock Bridge and the Falcons was a pitchers duel for a majority of the game. However, the Bruins broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring three huge runs to come away with the win.

