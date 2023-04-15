The Bruins' winning streak continued with a victory over Blair Oaks by a score of 5-2 in the semifinals of the Columbia Tournament on Saturday.
The matchup between Rock Bridge and the Falcons was a pitchers duel for a majority of the game. However, the Bruins broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring three huge runs to come away with the win.
Both teams got on the board early with Rock Bridge striking first from an RBI groundout from Andrew Hill in the bottom of the first inning.
Blair Oaks was not down long, as its very next plate appearance saw Holden Brand launch a solo home run over the left field wall to tie the game.
The Bruins quickly got that run back in the bottom of the second inning with the help of a throwing error on Falcons catcher Nolan Laughlin, allowing Cooper Siebuhr to score.
Bats on both sides were quiet as starter Owen Wise for Rock Bridge and Harrison Lear for Blair Oaks were able to silence the offenses for three straight innings.
Wise threw six innings for the Bruins, allowing only one run. Lear threw five innings for the Falcons with one earned and one unearned run.
Rock Bridge was able to capitalize on its offensive strength early, but the Bruins found it difficult to add on as the game continued.
"Once we got on base we were able to do some things," Rock Bridge coach Justin Towe said. "We only had two runs ... you just have to grind at bats and just find a way to get on."
The Bruins did just that, tacking on three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Dane Gray got the scoring streak started with a solo home run over the left field wall. Two more runs were able to cross the plate with Siebuhr scoring on an error and a Braedyn Boatright RBI single.
Blair Oaks threatened in the top of the seventh with a two-out RBI single from Chase Schnieders, which got the Falcons within three runs. But Rock Bridge closer Mark Brown was able to retire the side and shutdown a comeback.
"It's a big game for us," Towe said. "Even though they're a smaller school they're really, really good. We were pretty excited with that win that's for sure."
With numerous weather delays before and during play, the Bruins faced Fort Zumwalt West in the championship game of the Columbia Tournament, which was ultimately postponed in the fourth inning.
It was the third inning that saw both teams amp up the offense as Rock Bridge and Fort Zumwalt West scored five runs apiece in the inning.
The Jaguars struck first in the top of the first with an RBI groundout from Cooper Robertson. The Bruins shot right back with a sacrifice fly from Cooper Siebuhr to tie the game at one run apiece.
Fort Zumwalt West took the lead in the top of the second inning with an RBI double from Collin Greiner. The Jaguars took a commanding lead in the top of the third inning, scoring five runs.
Robertson, Cody Gough and Landon Young all contributed an RBI in the inning. The Jaguars got two more runs on a throwing error off Bruins pitcher Carter Ihler.
But the Bruins fought their way back, answering with five runs of their own in the home half of the third inning to cut the deficit to one. Siebuhr and Andrew Hill each had two RBI in the inning, while the fifth run came from a balk.
Fort Zumwalt West was able to tack on one more run on a balk in the top of the fourth inning to extend its lead 8-6 before the game was called early due to weather.
The game has been postponed and will be resumed at a later date.