The Rock Bridge baseball team extended its winning streak to 14 with a 5-2 victory over Blair Oaks in the semifinals of the Columbia Tournament on Saturday.
The Bruins didn’t get a chance to add to it, as the title game against Fort Zumwalt West was suspended because of the rainy weather in Columbia.
The matchup between Rock Bridge and the Falcons was a pitchers’ duel for a majority of the game. However, the Bruins broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring three huge runs to come away with the win.
Both teams got on the board early, with Rock Bridge striking first on an RBI groundout from Andrew Hill in the bottom of the first inning.
Blair Oaks was not down long, as its very next plate appearance saw Holden Brand launch a solo home run over the left-field wall to tie the game.
The Bruins quickly got that run back in the bottom of the second inning with the help of a throwing error on Falcons catcher Nolan Laughlin, allowing Cooper Siebuhr to score.
Bats on both sides were quiet, as starter Owen Wise for Rock Bridge and Harrison Lear for Blair Oaks were able to silence the offenses for three straight innings.
Wise threw six innings for the Bruins, allowing only one run. Lear threw five innings for the Falcons with one earned and one unearned run.
Rock Bridge was able to capitalize on its offensive strength early, but the Bruins found it difficult to add on as the game continued.
“Once we got on base, we were able to do some things,” Rock Bridge coach Justin Towe said. “We only had two runs. ... You just have to grind at bats and just find a way to get on.”
The Bruins did just that, tacking on three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Dane Gray got the scoring streak started with a solo home run over the left-field wall. Two more runs crossed the plate, with Siebuhr scoring on an error and another run coming across the plate on a Braedyn Boatright single.
Blair Oaks threatened in the top of the seventh with a two-out RBI single from Chase Schnieders, which got the Falcons within three runs. But Rock Bridge closer Mark Brown was able to retire the side and shutdown a comeback.
“It’s a big game for us,” Towe said. “Even though they’re a smaller school, they’re really, really good. We were pretty excited with that win, that’s for sure.”
With numerous weather delays before and during play, the Bruins faced Fort Zumwalt West in the championship game. I was ultimately halted in the fourth inning with Zumwalt West up 8-6 but with Rock Bridge at the plate and the bases loaded.
It was the third inning that saw both teams amp up the offense, as Rock Bridge and Fort Zumwalt West scored five runs apiece.
The Jaguars struck first in the top of the first with an RBI groundout from Cooper Robertson. The Bruins shot right back with a sacrifice fly from Siebuhr to tie the game at one run apiece.
Fort Zumwalt West took the lead in the top of the second inning with an RBI double from Collin Greiner. The Jaguars then put the five runs on the board in the top of the third.
Robertson, Cody Gough and Landon Young all contributed an RBI in the inning. The Jaguars got two more runs on a throwing error by Bruins pitcher Carter Ihler.
But the Bruins fought their way back, answering with five runs of their own in the home half of the third inning to cut the deficit to one. Siebuhr and Andrew Hill each had two RBI in the inning, while the fifth run came from a balk.
Fort Zumwalt West was able to tack on one more run on a balk in the top of the fourth inning to extend its lead 8-6.
The game will be resumed at a later date.