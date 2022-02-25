What a difference a week makes.
On Feb. 15, Rock Bridge boys basketball was embarrassed in its own gym by crosstown rival Hickman. Kewpie players openly celebrated as they ran down the court after a bucket, not afraid to chirp and allude to the scoreboard. The Bruins’ bench, for obvious reasons, appeared more somber.
Set against that backdrop, Rock Bridge’s 61-52 win against Helias on Friday provided a stark contrast. The hosts went up early, traded buckets throughout the night and pulled away late to cap their season with a momentum-building victory at Rock Bridge.
“I think the Hickman game was an eye-opener and showed us that we needed to lock in more,” senior Hudson Dercher said. “I feel like we got a lot more potential than what we’ve been playing with early in the season. Tonight, we showed what we can do.”
Junior Brady Bowers finished with 16 points, Dercher had 12 and sophomore Sam Kaiser added 10 as five Bruins nearly reached double figures.
Both teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 42 points, and after three quarters of back-and-forth basketball, Bowers’ 3-point basket halfway through the final frame gave the Bruins (16-10) a 54-48 advantage, enough separation to close the game out.
“The coaches are always talking about how the toughest teams win and that was our mentality,” Dercher said. “We wanted to stay mentally strong in the fourth quarter and extend the lead as much as possible.”
Down 45-44 midway through the fourth, it wasn’t just timely offense that allowed the Bruins to pull away late. Their defense held the Crusaders to just 10 points in the final eight minutes thanks in part to a shift to a triangle-and-two scheme, which helped eliminate two of the visitors' most dangerous scoring threats.
“We can bring defense every night, that’s not a luck thing,” Dercher said. “Shooting you can have luck, but with defense you need to be on every night; I think that’s the biggest thing we can control.”
The Bruins snapped Helias’ four-game winning streak, which included a 64-54 victory against Bolivar, the No. 3 team in Class 5. Not only did Rock Bridge win on its senior night, but it played a game that will help further prepare it for postseason rigor, where each game will be tightly contested.
“We played with some more confidence and aggression,” junior Mark Hajicek said. “Last game we played pretty passive, but I thought this game we played more aggressive.
Since their 63-52 loss to Hickman, the Bruins have strung together a solid stretch of results. Practices have been sharper, and they entered Friday fresh off a 77-37 win against Kansas City Northeast.
Against the Crusaders, the Bruins raced out to an early 10-3 lead thanks to some red-hot shooting. After that, Helias settled into the game and took a 23-21 lead midway through the second quarter. From there, both teams traded baskets deep into the night.
“It felt like a complete game, which I don’t think we’ve had many of,” Hajicek said. “Having a good, complete game against a good opponent is really going to compel us into the postseason.”
The Bruins have now won back-to-back games heading into MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 playoffs and are cautiously eyeing a second-round rematch against Hickman.
Players know that they can’t get too far ahead of themselves with a first-round playoff game against Fort Osage on Monday, but with the last performance against the Kewpies lingering in the back of their minds, it’s difficult not to be excited for a potential crosstown rematch in Blue Springs.
“We can’t overlook the first game, but we’re absolutely looking forward to that revenge game,” Hajicek said. “We didn’t take the last game too well, so we’re looking to make up for that.”