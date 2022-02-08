The Rock Bridge boys basketball team took down Smith-Cotton 73-35 in CMAC conference play Tuesday.
Coach Jim Scanlon’s team jumped out to a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back, advancing to 13-8 on the season.
Tuesday’s game was originally scheduled for last Friday, but winter weather in the region forced the schools to reschedule the game.
Rock Bridge entered the night coming off a 57-42 win against Ozark at the Central Bank Shootout on Saturday.
The Bruins play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Battle.