The Rock Bridge boys basketball team took down Smith-Cotton 73-35 in CMAC conference play Tuesday.

Coach Jim Scanlon’s team jumped out to a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back, advancing to 13-8 on the season.

Tuesday’s game was originally scheduled for last Friday, but winter weather in the region forced the schools to reschedule the game.

Rock Bridge entered the night coming off a 57-42 win against Ozark at the Central Bank Shootout on Saturday.

The Bruins play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Battle.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

