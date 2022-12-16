Rock Bridge girls basketball won against Grain Valley 51-46 on Friday in its Norm Stewart Classic matchup at Mizzou Arena. The Bruins improved to 5-3 in the early season.

Rock Bridge's Bella Corrado led the Bruins with 11 points. Missouri women's basketball commit Grace Slaughter scored a game-high 34 points for Grain Valley.

