Rock Bridge junior Sam Kaiser throws the ball (copy)

Rock Bridge junior Sam Kaiser throws the ball against Lutheran St. Charles last Friday at Rock Bridge. The Bruins face crosstown rival Battle on Friday.

 Anastasia Busby/Missourian

Sitting atop the Central Missouri Activities Conference, Rock Bridge (5-1, 4-0) has an opportunity to lock up the top playoff seed when it travels to Columbia rival Battle at 7 p.m. Friday. 

The Bruins extended their winning streak to five last week with a 42-13 home victory over Lutheran St. Charles.

