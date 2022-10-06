Sitting atop the Central Missouri Activities Conference, Rock Bridge (5-1, 4-0) has an opportunity to lock up the top playoff seed when it travels to Columbia rival Battle at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Bruins extended their winning streak to five last week with a 42-13 home victory over Lutheran St. Charles.
Despite an inefficient offensive performance, Rock Bridge scored more than 40 points for the third time this season. Running backs Drevyn Seamon and Stephen Gibson led the offense, each tallying more than 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.
The Rock Bridge defense continued its stellar play over the past month, allowing only 13 points and forcing Lutheran to punt 10 times and turnover on downs once.
The Bruins sit a spot above Helias, (4-2, 3-1) whom they defeated Sept. 23. The Crusaders have only one conference game remaining against last-place Smith-Cotton, a team they’ve crushed two seasons in a row.
However the Bruins control their own destiny. After this week’s contest versus Battle, Rock Bridge will return home for its homecoming game against rival Hickman (1-5, 1-4). Were it to lose Friday, Rock Bridge could still claim the top seed with a win over the Kewpies.
Battle (2-4, 2-2) sits in fifth place following a 50-15 win at home over Smith-Cotton. The Spartans are led by senior quarterback Justin Goolsby who totaled five touchdowns in the win. Last week’s win was also aided by senior running back Garrett Murray who contributed nearly 200 yards of total offense and one score.
When asked how he felt about the team, Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins said he’s satisfied with the record but there is room for improvement.
“One of the crutches of being a coach is that you’re never satisfied, you’re always thinking about the next thing to do to get better,” he said.
Those things are fewer penalties and generally cleaner football, Perkins said.
“It seems like a broken record. Less penalties, less balls on the turf,” he said.
However the Bruins coach is happy with how his team is preparing each week, and he is excited to experience Columbia’s rivalries in his first year as coach.
“It’s going to be a first for me, kind of like that first home game where you look back (at the crowd) and it’s special and you don’t really know what you’re walking into," Perkins said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re not overwhelmed by whatever audience we have and just play the next play like it’s our first.”