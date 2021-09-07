Rock Bridge’s Siena Minor topped all individual scores with a 74 in the Blue Springs South Tournament at Lakewood Oaks Country Club in Lee’s Summit.
After Minor individual scores for the Bruins were Tierney Baumstack, who finished with an 87 (7th overall), Josie Arms at 94, Maddie Diel at 97 and Mackenzie Rogers at 136.
As a team, Rock Bridge finished second with an overall score of 352 behind leaders Liberty North.
Trailblazers win the quad at L.A. Nickell
Tolton girls golf scored 173 as a team to win a quad match with Harrisburg, Hallsville and Salisbury. Leading the way for individual scores was Audrey Rischer who finished with a 33, followed by runner-up Kate Ryan who finished with a 38.
The rest of the Trailblazers individual scores were Katelyn Ankenman with a 45, Savanna Hazelrigg with a 45 and Gwen Park with a 50 for her first high-school match.
Trailblazers soccer falls to Gremlins
Tolton was defeated by Sacred Heart 4-2, with their record falling below .500 for the first time this season.
The Trailblazers (2-3) will look to turn it around this Saturday against St. Mary’s in St. Louis.
Kewpies volleyball loses nail-biter
Hickman fell to Camdenton in five sets, dropping the last two 25-15 and 15-5. The Kewpies won the second and third sets.
They will seek redemption Thursday against Helias at home.
Kewpies tennis beats Fulton
Hickman girls tennis beat Fulton 8-1.
The Kewpies play Marshall on Wednesday at Marshall.
Spartans volleyball loses to Lebanon
Battle volleyball lost in straight sets (25-10, 25-12, 25-12) to Lebanon.
The Spartans face Hallsville on Wednesday at Hallsville.