It was just one of those afternoons for the Rock Bridge boys basketball team.
The Bruins (14-9) never found their offensive rhythm, dug themselves too deep into an early hole and faded late in a 50-35 loss to Troy Buchanan in the Missouri Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday afternoon.
Unlike Thursday night, in which the Bruins recovered from an early 11-2 deficit to beat Battle at Rock Bridge, coach Jim Scanlon’s team went down 16-3 midway through the first quarter and trailed wire-to-wire against the Trojans (17-3).
“Every game, we’re getting off to slow starts because shooting isn’t there and the other team always seems to go on a run early,” junior Brady Bowers said. “I think we need to lock down on defense a little harder, and then that will help us carry (momentum) forward.”
Bowers led Rock Bridge with 16 points, and junior Kanyon Hummel chipped in eight, but only five Bruins scored in the 15-point defeat.
As a team, Rock Bridge scored over 10 points in just one of the game’s four quarters. The Bruins converted two field goals and a free throw in a five-point third quarter, which is when Troy pulled away.
While Rock Bridge fell behind double-digits early, it rallied near the end of the first quarter and closed the opening frame down just nine points. In the second quarter, the Bruins switched to a 1-3-1 zone, which led to extra steals and additional momentum.
“We just have to keep that energy going through all four quarters,” Bowers said. “That’s what we’re struggling with right now.”
The defeat snapped a three-game winning streak and was the first time Scanlon’s team dropped a game since a 69-60 loss to Jefferson City on Feb. 1.
As shots clanked off the rim and Rock Bridge continued to turn the ball over, Troy Buchanan flexed its offensive muscle. A bevy of made 3-pointers and transition buckets set the tone for the three quarters that came.
After the game, the message in the locker room was to find a way to play with more energy. Against Battle, the Bruins played with pride and generated enough energy to weather an early slow-shooting start. The same couldn’t be said for its one-off against Troy.
“It starts with every player,” Bowers said. “From the starter to the end of the bench, everybody needs that same attitude. Even if you’re not hitting shots that night, you just need to do other things as you can.”
Rock Bridge girls basketball outlasts Staley
Just before the Bruins boys program tipped off, the Rock Bridge girls basketball team improved to 20-1 on the season with a 45-35 win against Staley in the Missouri Hall of Fame Classic game.
Two days after it held on for a 43-40 road win against Jefferson City, the Bruins won much more comfortably against the Falcons.
Senior Kyrah “KK” Brodie, sophomore Charlie Smith and freshman Mari Miller all scored 13 points in a quick reprieve from CMAC action.