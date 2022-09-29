Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser points off the field (copy)

Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser points off the field last Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. The Bruins face Lutheran St. Charles on Friday.

 Nick Sheaffer/Missourian

The high school football regular season has eclipsed the halfway point, and through five weeks, Rock Bridge is rolling.

Rock Bridge (4-1, 4-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) sits alone atop the conference and is enjoying a four-game win streak, its longest since the beginning of the 2020 season.

