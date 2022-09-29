The high school football regular season has eclipsed the halfway point, and through five weeks, Rock Bridge is rolling.
Rock Bridge (4-1, 4-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) sits alone atop the conference and is enjoying a four-game win streak, its longest since the beginning of the 2020 season.
The Bruins' lone loss came on their Week 1 road trip to Park Hill South. Since then, the Bruins have steadily improved, growing in confidence under coach Matt Perkins’ command. Perkins said Thursday that his team’s overtime win versus Capital City in Week 4 was important.
“Everything kind of spiraled in a good direction whenever we were able to come back against (Capital City). The finish of that game has helped with our mindset and the buy in,” he said.
Rock Bridge handed Helias its first conference loss in CMAC history last week in a 31-20 road victory on the Crusaders’ homecoming night.
The victory wasn’t “pretty” by Perkins’ standards, but a dominating second-half defensive performance and physical offensive play were enough to defeat the defending conference champions.
After four straight conference games, the Bruins take on a tough nonconference opponent in Lutheran St. Charles (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
The Cougars are coming to Columbia looking to snap a two-game losing streak following last week’s 33-0 conference road defeat at Cardinal Ritter.
Prior to being held scoreless, the Cougars offense was averaging 33 points a game. Led by quarterback Michael Gerdine, Lutheran has scored over 40 points in two games this season and tallied close to 300 yards in last week’s loss.
The Bruins defense has proven during their streak they will be up to the challenge.
Rock Bridge is allowing 21.8 points per game and has been forcing turnovers in each of its past four contests. It forced two turnovers on downs, recorded three sacks and allowed six points in the second half.
Defensive coordinator Ethan Smith’s group is led by a strong group of experienced linebackers. Spencer Irvin is leading the team in tackles, averaging over 12 per game. The junior had 17 tackles against Helias, nine of which were solo, in addition to one tackle for loss.
Senior Jake Hawkins also contributed 10 tackles last week. Junior Grayson Cutchlow and senior captain Aughust Pfitzinger also combined for 13 total tackles.
Perkins gave praise to Lutheran’s own strong linebacker group.
“They’re super physical at the linebacker position. I think they’re going to send a lot of pressure,” he said.
Perkins thinks the two teams match up well and the result will come down to he and his staff’s decision making.
“We’ve got to do a good job of calling the proper plays," he said. "I think this one is (going to) come down to whether or not we make good decisions as a coaching staff moving the game.”