Bruins show no signs of slowing down

Rock Bridge baseball started the day continuing its hot streak with a 13-4 win over Rolla in the first of two games in the Columbia Tournament on Friday.
The Bruins could not get on the board first, as Rock Bridge found itself in a three-run deficit in the top of the second inning.
Rock Bridge is usually scores early, but the Bruins had a pivotal third inning to rally seven runs.
The third started with a leadoff walk to sophomore Tyler Towe, who eventually came home to score the first run of the inning on a passed ball. Cooper Siebuhr contributed a two-RBI single.
The Bruins batted around in the inning, allowing Tyler Towe to drive in two more runs. Also contributing for Rock Bridge's offense was Owen Wise and Xander Leger, each with an RBI in the inning.
Rock Bridge added on, scoring in every subsequent inning, with four runs in the fourth and one run in both the fifth and sixth.
The Bulldogs could not string anything together on offense for the rest of the game, despite an RBI single from Isaac Buhr in the top of the sixth inning.
Sophomore Brady Davidson started on the mound for the bruins, throwing 4⅔ innings and conceded three runs.
Senior Mason Larkin relieved Davidson and was able to stop Rolla's offense, limiting the Bulldogs to one run for the rest of the game.
Despite Beno Ballard reaching on an error in the seventh for Rolla, Ballard was able to close out the game and come away with a victory for the Bruins.
Rock Bridge kept rolling in its second matchup, beating Fort Zumwalt West 5-1.
The Bruins did all of their scoring in the bottom of the first inning, with the Jaguars' defense proving costly.
Ty Thompson led the inning off with a double and eventually scored on an error after Braedyn Boatright laid down a sacrifice bunt. Will Kimes followed with his own sacrifice bunt, resulting in a throwing error from Fort Zumwalt West pitcher Carson Clark that allowed both Kimes and Boatright to get into scoring position.
Andrew Hill then reached on an error, scoring another run. Another sacrifice bunt, this time by Owen Wise, scored another run, increasing the lead to 3-0. Dane Gray and Crew Norden recorded an RBI each as the first inning concluded.
"You have two heavyweight teams going at each other there," Rock Bridge coach Justin Towe said. "The unfortunate thing with offense is if another team puts up a crooked number like that, it kinda makes you start playing a little bit different ... which is why, offensively, you have to be so versatile to just put pressure on people."
Those five runs were enough for the Bruins to hold on with the help of starter Cade Luetkemeyer, who threw 4⅓ innings and allowed no runs. It was also the defense behind Luetkemeyer that helped seal the win.
"We played really good defense today," Towe said. "So that was a huge key. ... Two double plays were massive and the fact that they had first and third early and didn't score."
Brown was able to close out the game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning to seal the victory.
The Bruins will continue play Saturday in the Columbia Tournament. Rock Bridge will face Blair Oaks at 11 a.m. in Columbia.
"It's just a really, really well played high school baseball game," Towe said. "You take away a half inning, and it's a great game."