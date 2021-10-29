Rock Bridge didn't expect to end the season like this.
The Bruins were shut out in their second straight game as Liberty moved on to the Class 6 District 4 semifinals with a 48-0 victory.
Liberty (7-3) will face Liberty North in a rematch of last year's district final.
The Blue Jays got there thanks in part to a hot start. It started with the opening kickoff, which Anthony Weston returned 96 yards for a touchdown.
After getting the ball back, the Blue Jays forced their way down the field when quarterback Tyler Lininger connected with wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze for a toe-drag 17-yard touchdown.
After that, the Liberty offense was dominated by its running back Wentric Williams III. The senior scored the next four touchdowns for the Blue Jays and finished with 154 rushing yards. In two games this season against Rock Bridge, he rushed for 373 yards and found the end zone seven times.
"We couldn't tackle when he ran," Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said. "If you can't make tackles, then you aren't going to win games."
The Bruins offense was unable to get that spark to find the end zone. Rock Bridge started the game getting inside Liberty's 30-yard line on two of its first three possessions. On both of those drives, the Bruins (4-6) failed to convert on fourth down.
The team also struggled with turnovers. Along with turnovers on downs, the Bruins lost a fumble inside its own 10-yard line and Nathan Dent threw an interception in Liberty's end zone.
"It's the same thing we struggled with all year long," Vanatta said. "We didn't execute at certain times. But the kids played hard. We were beat up, but I'm proud of these kids."
With the loss, the Bruins will be forced to part ways with their seniors, including Dent, Payton Messer, Nate Norris and Jeremiah Nathan, the team captains.
"It's been four years and we've made some really cool memories," Vanatta said. "Watching those kids really develop and turn things around and watching them push. One of the coolest things about being a coach is watching them turn into fine young men."