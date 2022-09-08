Rock Bridge plays Jefferson City on (copy)

Rock Bridge plays Jefferson City on Sept. 10 at Adkins Field in Jefferson City. The Bruins beat the Jays 49-34 to end their five-game losing streak on the road. The two teams face off Friday in Columbia.

 TANISHKA R./Missourian

Rock Bridge takes on Jefferson City at 7 p.m. Friday in its 2022 home opener.

The Bruins are coming off their first win of the season, a game in which junior quarterback Sam Kaiser threw five touchdowns on the way to a 49-0 victory over Smith-Cotton.

