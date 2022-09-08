Rock Bridge takes on Jefferson City at 7 p.m. Friday in its 2022 home opener.
The Bruins are coming off their first win of the season, a game in which junior quarterback Sam Kaiser threw five touchdowns on the way to a 49-0 victory over Smith-Cotton.
Rock Bridge (1-1, 1-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) was dominant in all facets of last week’s matchup, racking up just under 400 yards of offense while allowing only 25 on defense.
Wide receiver and running back Drevyn Seamon will look to continue his strong start to the season. The sophomore had four catches for 114 yards and two TDs against Smith-Cotton.
Jefferson City (1-1) lost 53-28 last week at home in a tough matchup against Hannibal.
The Jays got out to an early 21-7 lead in the second quarter but were outscored 46-7 in the remainder of the game. They allowed eight rushing TDs. Despite the large deficit, the Jays offense turned in a strong showing, racking up 432 yards of offense.
Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins was happy about his team’s performance last week but says it will need to execute better this week.
“We made some really big plays last week, but we did so on third downs offensively,” Perkins explained. “We were able to do that last week, but that’s not what we want to live by.
“We’ve got to be better on first down (and) second down and move the ball in smaller chunks.”.
Perkins will aim to continue Rock Bridge’s recent run of success against Jefferson City in his first game on the Bruins’ home turf.
Over the past five years, Rock Bridge has dominated, winning the past five games against the Jays by a combined score of 187-125. Last year, the Bruins won 49-34 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
While Rock Bridge has succeeded in recent years against the Jays, Perkins knows that Friday’s contest won’t be easy.
“They’re well-coached, they play hard (and) they don’t really do unsound things,” he said. “They’re going to run the ball on just about every down. Our defense has a huge challenge this week of trying to get them off the field on third down.”
Following back-to-back lengthy road trips in the first two weeks of the season, Perkins is excited for his first game in front of the home crowd.
“I’ve never seen the ‘Bru Crew.’ I’ve heard amazing things about the student section and how rowdy they get,” Perkins said. “I’m excited to feed off some home energy (instead of) creating our own on the sideline.”
Friday is also Military Appreciation Night at Rock Bridge. According to Perkins, the team has raised around $5,000 that they are going to be donating to Veterans United.
“I’m excited to see the crowd,” Perkins said. “I’m excited to honor our veterans.”