The Columbia area will see many local high school athletes heading to sectional track and field meets Saturday.
The top four athletes who placed in events from district meets last week will get a chance to compete again this weekend and potentially punch a ticket to the state championship.
Three Columbia high schools — Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle — are each bringing contenders to compete in Mexico, Mo., for MSHSAA Class 5 Sectional 2 meet titles. Tolton will compete in the MSHSAA Class 3 Sectional 2 meet in Montgomery City.
Coming off both boys and girls district championships, the goal for many Rock Bridge athletes is to get to state, coach Neal Blackburn said.
Among them, sprinters Chris Giles, Casey Hood and Zakiya Porter will race to add to their individual district titles. Mid-distance runner and junior Carolyn Ford also left the district meet with two first-place accolades, in the girls 800- and 1,600-meter races.
Notably, three of the four qualifiers for the men’s 1,600 and 3,200 in District 4 came from Rock Bridge.
The Rock Bridge girls will compete again after achieving first-place finishes in the 100, 200, 800, 1,600, shot put and both the 4x100 and 4x800 relays as well as qualifying in a number of other events. After individual titles in the 100, 200, 400, 1,600 and the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays, the boys will work to advance to state, along with qualifications in other events.
“We’re not really focused too much on scoring points or having to run a certain time or throw a certain mark,” Blackburn said. “We think focusing on ourselves and not really worrying about other people should set us up for success.”
Qualifiers from Battle are also athletes to watch for. The Spartans collected first- and second-place finishes in the girls pole vault last weekend, led by sophomore Anna Ferguson. Keylan Horn came away with an individual title as well in the boys long jump, followed by Jamel Jones in second last week.
Other qualifiers for the Spartans include Sarah Anye in the girls 200 and Rashad Meaders, who finished second in the 800 at districts.
A number of Hickman athletes will be looking for state qualifications this weekend. Freshman Athena Peterson (girls triple jump) and seniors Owen McNally and Charles Garino (boys high jump and pole vault, respectively) each acquired individual district titles in those events.
The Hickman girls 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams also advanced to sectionals for a chance to qualify for state.
Trailblazers set to compete in sectionals Saturday
For Tolton, this weekend will be another family affair. Siblings Elyse and Garrett Wilmes and sisters Jillian and Olivia Andrews all qualified for sectionals after last weekend’s Class 3 District 4 meet in their respective events.
Elyse Wilmes, a freshman, claimed first in both of her distance events — the girls 800 and 1,600. Older brother Garrett Wilmes snatched first and second in the same events on the boys side.
“We’ve been working hard all season, so we’re not trying to change a whole lot,” Tolton coach Pat Kelly said. “A lot of the preparation has already been done.”
The Trailblazers, Kelly said, are also expecting a number of state qualifiers. He said each of his competing athletes has “a good shot.”
“Toward the end of the season,” Kelly said, “it’s always just about making sure everybody’s feeling good and rested and ready to go.”