Hickman football's defense has had its ups and downs this season.
Junior linebacker Elijah Morton is having an impressive season, as he is responsible for over 70 tackles and 3.5 sacks. The Kewpies' defensive captain is also helping the success of other defensive players such as Quin'Tavion Jacobs, Cole Harrell and Anthony Prach.
"Morton's leadership has strong impact," Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. "The kid does everything. He cares about his teammates and himself, and when you have a kid with that much passion, then he will have an effect on his teammates."
Hickman's defense is currently allowing 41 points per game this season.
"We need to improve on tackling because that's been our biggest problem," Alvis said. "Even when times get tough, I do love that our players continue to fight and compete for all four quarters."
Hickman (1-6, 1-4 Central Missouri Activities Conference) has its hands full Friday, as it faces a talented Rock Bridge offense led by junior quarterback Sam Kaiser and senior wide receiver Stephen Gibson.
The Kaiser and Gibson connection has been deadly all season for the Bruins (6-1, 5-0 CMAC). Kaiser is coming off a three touchdown performance in Rock Bridge's Week 7 victory against Battle, and Gibson has recorded 440 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in his first six games of the season.
"They are tough, so we need to do a good job schematically," Alvis said, "They are explosive, so I don't think there is any way to stop them, but we can minimize their points if we keep the ball in front of us."
The Hickman coach is looking back at past opponents to deal with the Bruins.
"We faced similar offenses this season." Alvis said. "Our defense needs to make sure to do the little things and focus on the fundamentals."
Rock Bridge hosts Hickman at 7 p.m. Friday.