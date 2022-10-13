Brady Wilburn and Sergio Lopez Jr. of Hickman, take down a Helias Crusader (copy) (copy)

Hickman junior Brady Wilburn and sophomore Sergio Lopez Jr. take down a Helias player as he crosses into the end zone Sept. 2 at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The Kewpies face Rock Bridge at 7 p.m. Friday on the road.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Hickman football's defense has had its ups and downs this season.

Junior linebacker Elijah Morton is having an impressive season, as he is responsible for over 70 tackles and 3.5 sacks. The Kewpies' defensive captain is also helping the success of other defensive players such as Quin'Tavion Jacobs, Cole Harrell and Anthony Prach.

