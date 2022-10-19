Four Columbia schools are set to begin volleyball district play, with games starting as soon as Thursday..
Rock Bridge and Hickman are both participating in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 tournament, with Rock Bridge securing the No. 1 overall seed Hickman files in at No. 4.
The Bruins will take on No. 8 William Chrisman at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home. Following that match, the Kewpies will face No. 5 Smith-Cotton at 7:30 p.m. in the same gym.
If both Rock Bridge and Hickman win their first-round matchups, the two will face each other in the semifinals.
Battle received the No. 7 seed in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 tournament, and plays against No. 2 St. Dominic at 1 p.m. Saturday at Francis Howell.
Tolton is competing in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 6 tournament as the No. 2 seed, facing the winner of Montgomery County and North Callaway at 7 p.m. Monday on the road.