After a stalemate in the first half, Rock Bridge girls soccer broke the game open in the second half to beat Rolla 4-1 on Monday at home.
Neither Rock Bridge nor Rolla were able to get an edge in the first half. Both teams had chances to score but failed to capitalize on them. The Bruins lacked communication, which led to passes with no direction.
Rock Bridge switched to a 3-5-2 defense in the second half and it paid off. Rolla failed to capitalize on the few scoring opportunities it was presented with. This allowed the Bruins to get aggressive on offense.
The second half was a completely different game. About halfway into the second half, Bruins midfielder Kylar Serio scored the first goal of the game.
Not even a minute later, Lia Metz doubled Rock Bridge’s lead. The onslaught didn’t stop there; the Bruins tacked on two more goals before the game ended.
Serio scored another goal with over 16 minutes remaining to extend the Bruins’ lead to 3-0. The Bulldogs cut into the deficit less than two minutes later when Campbell Smith put one in the back of the net.
Rock Bridge senior Noel Wheeler put the nail in the coffin when she scored the final goal for the Bruins.
Rock Bridge will look to build off of its win when it hosts Nixa at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.