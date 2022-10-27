Over the past few weeks, twin towers have taken the field for Rock Bridge’s offense — quarterbacks Sam Kaiser and Brady Davidson.
The two signal-callers are closer to twins than one might think. They are first cousins.
Kaiser and Davidson, standing at 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-5, respectively, form one of the most talented quarterback rooms in the state.
The Columbia products have been close since they were young, playing football and whiffle ball in the front yard. However, separated by one year in age, they have often played in different divisions or lined up across from one another. This season is the first time they have suited up in the same uniform.
Kaiser, the junior starter, threw 19 touchdowns andmore than 1,500 yards on the way to a 7-2 regular-season record and the Bruins’ first Central Missouri Activities Conference championship.
One of those conference victories came in week four versus Capital City, a contest in which Kaiser exited due to injury with the Bruins facing a touchdown deficit and less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Davidson entered the game cold and led two scoring drives, including one to seal the win in overtime.
For most of the regular season, however, Davidson has watched from the sidelines. As the season has progressed, the sophomore has found his way onto the field.
Not at quarterback, but at wide receiver.
In Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins’ words, Davidson has “earned a chance to be on the field.”
“He’s just good enough as an athlete to get out there and make a difference,” Perkins said.
Wide receiver is foreign territory for Davidson, who has only ever played quarterback. However, he has height, athleticism and skillful hands that set him apart.
And while he would love to be under center, Davidson is making the most of the time watching his cousin.
“It’s just a good learning experience,” Davidson said. “It’s awesome to be behind one of the best quarterbacks in the state and learn from what he does.”
“We both push each other every day,” Kaiser said. “He’s a really good quarterback.”
In Rock Bridge’s 49-0 homecoming victory over Hickman, the cousins shared a special moment when Davidson caught a touchdown pass from Kaiser, evidence of chemistry built since childhood.
“It was awesome,” said Davidson. “When I got up, I remember the first person I saw was (Sam), it was just so cool.”
The cousins will look to recreate that moment when they host the Kewpies again at 7 p.m. Friday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals.
After a tough 59-21 loss at Francis Howell in this past Friday‘s regular-season finale, Rock Bridge placed second in the district rankings behind Troy-Buchanan.
Seventh-seeded Hickman (2-7) snapped its three-game losing streak last week with a 22-20 road win across the Illinois border at Belleville West.
Should Rock Bridge win, it will advance to the district semifinals where it would host the winner of No. 3 Pattonville and No. 6 Hazelwood Central.
Before the season started, Rock Bridge’s goal was to win the CMAC, a dream since realized.
Now, Kaiser says, the goal is simply to “just keep winning.”
“It’s pretty much the same preparation as past weeks,” he said. “There’s just more on the line.”