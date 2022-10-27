Over the past few weeks, twin towers have taken the field for Rock Bridge’s offense — quarterbacks Sam Kaiser and Brady Davidson.

The two signal-callers are closer to twins than one might think. They are first cousins.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you