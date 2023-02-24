Former wrestling state champions from across Missouri gathered on Friday night at Mizzou Arena to compete in the MSHSAA Class 4 Championships. All but one former champion advanced to the quarterfinals.

Hickman's Hank Benter (113 pounds) reached the quarterfinals via a pin victory over Fort Osage's Antonio Martinez. Benter will battle Jackson's Landon Vassalli as he continues his quest for his second state title. Benter won the 2022 state title as a freshman in the 106-pound weight class.

