Former wrestling state champions from across Missouri gathered on Friday night at Mizzou Arena to compete in the MSHSAA Class 4 Championships. All but one former champion advanced to the quarterfinals.
Hickman's Hank Benter (113 pounds) reached the quarterfinals via a pin victory over Fort Osage's Antonio Martinez. Benter will battle Jackson's Landon Vassalli as he continues his quest for his second state title. Benter won the 2022 state title as a freshman in the 106-pound weight class.
Hayden Benter, Hank's brother and last year's 126-pound champion, did not advance past the quarterfinals after a 9-7 decision loss to Liberty's Cooper Rider in the 126-pound bracket.
In the 120 weight class, Liberty's Hunter Taylor took care of his competition, scoring a pin victory in the first round and a 17-2 technical fall victory in his second bout. Taylor faces Ozark's Keaton Hurst in the semifinals on Saturday. Taylor won the 113-pound state title in 2022 as a sophomore.
Zan Fugitt, Nixa's two-time state champion (114, 120) had one of the most impressive performances of any athlete in Class 4. He secured two first-period pin victories on his path to the 132-pound semifinals. The senior does not have an easy route to his third state title. Including Fugitt, three of the remaining four wrestlers in the 132-pound weight class won both their previous matches by pin.
Liberty's Christopher Coates (138) is another two-time state champion in Class 4. The junior won the 120- and 132-pound state titles in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Coates faces Aiden Schoen in the semifinals. Schoen won both his qualifying matches by pin.
Missouri wrestling commit and Rock Bridge athlete Carter McCallister (150) remains the only undefeated wrestler in Class 4 after picking up a pin victory in the first round. He followed his opening-round win with a 12-8 decision victory over Fort Osage's Colby Gray. After coming out on top in the 126- and 138-pound weight classes in 2021 and 2022, respectively, McCallister is aiming for his third straight state championship.
McCallister is not the only former champion in the 150 weight class. Ozark's Braxton Strick won the 152-pound title in 2022 and will face McCallister in the semifinals.
Along with Strick, Liberty's Kolby McClain looks to win his first state championship after finishing third, fifth and fifth in the past three years. McClain represented Smithville in Class 3 for his first three tries at a title.
Neosho's Eli Zar (165) looks to win his second straight state championship with last year's top podium spot coming in the Class 3 170-pound weight class. Zar advanced to the semifinals after a pin in the opening round and a 13-3 major decision win over Troy's Charos Sutton in the quarterfinals.
Sutton's teammate Brett Smith (175) found more success, as the 2022 170-pound state champion picked up right where he left off last year. The senior secured a first-round victory by way of a 15-0 technical fall. In his second bout, Smith won by a 17-2 technical fall.
Seckman senior Cole Ruble (190) was another former state title winner to compete Friday. Ruble won the first of his two matches via a 9-5 decision and a pin. He nexts face Liberty North's Trevor Thorn.
Competition will continue at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Liberty enters Saturday with a dominant lead in the team competition, its score of 97.5 placing it 31.5 points ahead of second-place Staley.
Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu