Free throws secure Bruins girls basketball's district semifinal win

Rock Bridge forward Malia Chievous shoots free throws

Rock Bridge forward Malia Chievous shoots free throws in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals on Saturday at Hickman High School. Chievous finished with 11 points, including two successful free throws near the end of the game to seal the win.

 Nick Sheaffer/Missourian

Despite nonstop defensive pressure from Blue Springs, Rock Bridge girls basketball kept a level head in a 52-45 victory in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 semifinals Saturday afternoon at Hickman High School.

Neither team seemed to have a clear advantage throughout. Although top-seeded Rock Bridge (21-7) was closing in on a double-digit lead in the second half, the Bruins never did blow the game open.

From left, Rock Bridge players Malia Chievous, Bella Corrado and Jayda Porter smile

Rock Bridge's Malia Chievous, left, Bella Corrado, middle, and Jayda Porter smile after defeating Blue Springs and advancing to the Class 6 District 7 final on Saturday at Hickman High School.
Rock Bridge forward Jayda Porter, center, goes for a shot

Rock Bridge forward Jayda Porter, center, goes for a shot while being guarded by Blue Springs senior Nikole Schnell in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals on Saturday at Hickman High School. Porter scored eight points in the Bruins' win.
Blue Springs player Kayleigh Jenkins shoots a layup

Blue Springs senior Kayleigh Jenkins shoots a layup in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals on Saturday at Hickman High School.
Rock Bridge players and head coach Jill Nagel

Rock Bridge players and coach Jill Nagel, right, cheer after a foul was called on Blue Springs player Jayla Cornelius in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals on Saturday at Hickman High School. Nagel has coached Rock Bridge for 17 years and has won five state championships in her time as coach.
