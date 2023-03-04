Free throws secure Bruins girls basketball's district semifinal win

Rock Bridge forward Jayda Porter, center, goes for a shot while being guarded by Blue Springs senior Nikole Schnell in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals on Saturday at Hickman High School. Porter scored eight points in the Bruins' win.
Rock Bridge players and coach Jill Nagel, right, cheer after a foul was called on Blue Springs player Jayla Cornelius in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals on Saturday at Hickman High School. Nagel has coached Rock Bridge for 17 years and has won five state championships in her time as coach.
Rock Bridge forward Malia Chievous shoots free throws in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals on Saturday at Hickman High School. Chievous finished with 11 points, including two successful free throws near the end of the game to seal the win.
Despite nonstop defensive pressure from Blue Springs, Rock Bridge girls basketball kept a level head in a 52-45 victory in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 semifinals Saturday afternoon at Hickman High School.
Neither team seemed to have a clear advantage throughout. Although top-seeded Rock Bridge (21-7) was closing in on a double-digit lead in the second half, the Bruins never did blow the game open.
“Well, I knew it was going to be a tough game ... Blue Springs is a quality opponent, as they all are this time of year,” Rock Bridge coach Trish Marsh said. “And I’m just super proud of our kids for stepping up. We faced some adversity today, and they all came together and did their job.”
The Bruins consistently forced turnovers in the first quarter but had a hard time converting them into quality possessions. Rock Bridge struggled to knock down shots and did not have an answer for the Wildcats’ defense repeatedly stopping its drives.
The Bruins had a three-point lead going into the second half, but it was short-lived, as Nikole Schnell and Jayla Cornelius hit two quick 3-pointers to put the fifth-seeded Wildcats (15-11) on top.
Cornelius and Schnell cracked doubles double figures with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Rock Bridge responded by moving the ball and knocking down key shots. Three Bruins scored in double figures — Mari Miller, Bella Corrado and Tylor McCallister with 15, 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The trio helped Rock Bridge keep a slight lead, but converting from the free-throw line helped the Bruins secure the win. The Wildcats trimmed their deficit to four with less than two minutes to go, but they had no choice but to start fouling.
“Down the stretch, we hit free throws, and we took care of the basketball,” Marsh said.
Rock Bridge will play second-seeded Grain Valley in the district championship game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hickman.
“We’re going to enjoy this for about 20 minutes or so, and then we’re going to get ready for (Grain Valley),” Marsh said.
