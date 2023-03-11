Rock Bridge freshman Jayda Porter was dominant, scoring 34 points in a 58-57 victory over Park Hill South on Saturday in the MSHSAA girls basketball Class 6 quarterfinals in Sedalia.

"(Porter) set the tone early, she just said 'no, this is my paint and I'm going up,'" Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel said.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you