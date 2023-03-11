Rock Bridge freshman Jayda Porter was dominant, scoring 34 points in a 58-57 victory over Park Hill South on Saturday in the MSHSAA girls basketball Class 6 quarterfinals in Sedalia.
"(Porter) set the tone early, she just said 'no, this is my paint and I'm going up,'" Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel said.
Porter, a 6-foot-2 center, took early control of the paint and scored the first 11 points for the Bruins. It was a battle in the post for much of the game with Park Hill South having the height advantage over Rock Bridge.
Addison Bjorn, a 6-foot-1 guard for the Panthers, was relentless and aggressive. Bjorn and her teammate Avery Simmons were the driving forces for the Panthers down low, scoring 21 and 17 points, respectively.
But no matter what Park Hill South did, its defense could not seem to handle Porter. Not only was Porter fierce on offense, her defense also shined for the Bruins, contributing to multiple stops.
Park Hill South refused to quit. The Panthers made it a back and forth game for the entire first half, allowing themselves numerous second chance opportunites on the offensive glass. Rock Bridge led Park Hill South 22-17 heading into halftime.
That five point lead would quickly grow as the Rock Bridge offense started to gain more and more momentum. The Bruins fed the ball through Porter every chance they got, further padding their lead. Guard Mari Miller sank a corner 3 in the third quarter, giving Rock Bridge a double-digit lead.
It looked like the Bruins had a trip to the semifinals locked up going into the fourth quarter;however, that wasn't what the Panthers had in mind. Rock Bridge's double-digit lead quickly diminished as Park Hill South put on the pressure.
The Bruins' lead shrunk to as little as two points with less than two minutes to go. After the two teams traded baskets, Bjorn sank a 3-pointer at the 10 second mark to push the Panthers to within one of the lead. With time running out the Bruins had a tough time inbounding the ball under press pressure.
Park Hill South almost forced a turnover, but a huge hustle play by senior Bella Corrado secured the win for Rock Bridge.
"I'm just unbelievably proud of how hard our kids played," Nagel said. "The hustle play at the end by Bella Corrado just summed up everybody and what they did this entire game."
Rock Bridge will take on Eureka in the MSHSAA Class 6 Semifinals 6 p.m. Friday in Springfield.