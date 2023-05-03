Gaines Rooney may not be large in stature, but he's having a huge impact on the Rock Bridge boys golf team.
The junior stands just 5-foot-6 and weighs 110 pounds soaking wet. But don't let that fool you.
Gone are the days of Rooney's sophomore season, when he fired scores in the mid 80s. Now, he's consistently shooting in the low 80s, has broken 80 on four occasions and won his first high school tournament this year.
But Rooney's scores didn't start dropping by chance. He lived at the golf course last summer with one goal in mind: "I just wanted to be a good golfer."
"I would see Gaines at the short range for two or three hours at a time hitting balls, putting, chipping," Rock Bridge senior Jack Bower said. "And I think he played 18 holes probably five days a week."
Bower and Rooney are both members at Columbia Country Club. While Bower balanced going to football practice and keeping his golf game in form, Rooney frequently practiced at CCC with another Bruins senior, Devin Reichard.
Reichard, who's committed to play golf at Bradley next fall, is the Bruins' star, and he took Rooney under his wing.
Reichard and Rooney played together five days a week and would sometimes not leave the golf course for an entire day except to grab a quick bite to eat before returning to CCC.
"I think Gaines has always really looked up to Devin," Rock Bridge coach Stuart Smith said. "Devin has been that great player in Gaines' eyes as long as Gaines and Devin have been on the team together. ... So then, anything that Devin says or recommends, it's like Gaines seems to just soak it up and just be a sponge."
While Reichard was typically the teacher and Rooney the student, Reichard believes Rooney also pushed him to be better.
"You never want to lose to the to a kid that's younger than you on the team," Reichard said. "It didn't start as something that I thought about, but as we've both gotten better, there have been times where I look up and I'm beating him by two shots on (hole) 17. So, I'd say definitely he's pushed me."
Even though Reichard saw Rooney's progress firsthand, Reichard still wasn't expecting Rooney to post the scores he has this season.
"I think when he shot 78 the first tournament and then turned around and shot 77 a week later in Sedalia," Reichard said, "it was kind of like, 'OK, he's here to stay.'"
While Rooney's posted lower scores this season, his 79 in 40 mph winds April 19 at The Club at Old Hawthorne secured the first win of his high school career.
"Old Hawthorne is difficult, and it's hard to walk," Smith said. "I heard from Devin Reichard and Blake Sykes that there were points when maybe they'd rather go do homework that day, because they were getting their butts kicked by the course. It was windy, it was brutal, conditions were hard, and yet, here comes Gaines just being steady. ... Gaines outlasted them, outplayed them and out-focused them."
"It was kind of a crazy feeling, because I didn't really know I could win the whole thing until like hole 16," Rooney said ... "I just thought, 'Well, I don't really care about that. I've just got to lock in and play these remaining (three) holes.'"
Rooney proceeded to birdie No. 16 and make par on 17 and 18, and he beat Reichard by two strokes for medalist honors.
"I'm not gonna say I enjoyed the feeling," Reichard said. "I was proud of him, though. A 79 out there in those conditions was a pretty good score.
"I think that relationship that we have, you quickly go from disappointed to happy for him. Because it sucks for me. I didn't play well. But I remembered all the times that I played well and he didn't, and he was encouraging after the round. So, I made sure that I didn't let my frustration with my round get in the way of his incredible round."
A week after winning his first high school event, Rooney posted the lowest round of his career in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Tournament, shooting 4-over 75 at Columbia Country Club.
Rooney placed fifth at the tournament and was named first team all-conference. His career-best round was highlighted by a bogey-free 3-under 33 on the front nine.
"Because of his size, I think there's a lot of people that (underestimate Rooney)," Reichard said. "I think a lot of people probably get paired with him and think, 'Oh, gosh, here we go'. And then he hits 12 out of 14 fairways, gets up and down from everywhere and hits it farther than you think he can."
"His name was in everybody's mouth for the first couple hours of this tournament," Smith said after Rooney's CMAC performance. "'Gaines, Gaines, Gaines.' I was hearing from other coaches, 'Your boy, he's two deep, he's two down, he's three down.' It's just like, 'Oh yeah, well, you better get used to talking about Gaines Rooney,' because next year, I think it's just gonna be more of the same."
As his scores seemingly drop by each passing tournament, Rooney believes a mental change has been just as impactful to his 2023 success as all the hours he spent practicing over the summer.
"Just believing in myself and just knowing that I have it," Rooney said about what's different about his mindset in 2023. "I mean, we're just playing golf. You've just gotta go out there and have fun and not think about it too much. Just not worrying too much about it has really unlocked me to shoot some good numbers."
Rooney has another opportunity to continue his stellar season when Rock Bridge plays in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 2 Tournament on Monday at Forest Hills Country Club in Chesterfield. The Bruins hope to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2019. According to Smith, Rooney will play a "crucial, critical, valuable, important, huge" role in making that happen.
Another strong performance at districts would be the cherry on top of Rooney's junior season, but in Smith's eyes, this is all part of a much larger story that is Rooney's development as a golfer. By the time Rooney graduates from Rock Bridge, Smith expects Rooney will shoot par.
"For next year, I think he can be the guy who takes it down into the mid 70s and even the low 70s," Smith said. "I think he'll play so much over (this) summer, he'll do again what he did summer before."