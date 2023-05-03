Gaines Rooney may not be large in stature, but he's having a huge impact on the Rock Bridge boys golf team.

The junior stands just 5-foot-6 and weighs 110 pounds soaking wet. But don't let that fool you.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700