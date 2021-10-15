Rock Bridge came into its matchup against Hickman with one goal: Get a win and snap the streak.
When time expired, the Bruins had broken their three-game losing streak, beating Hickman on the road, 28-7.
"(The players) needed this more than anybody else," Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said. "Now we can at least go into next week with some positive attitudes and continue to work."
The win was the ninth straight in the Providence Bowl rivalry for Rock Bridge (4-4, 3-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) over Hickman (2-6, 2-4).
"It's always good to beat crosstown rivals," Vanatta said. "Just wish we'd taken care of business last week (against Battle). We could've said we were the best team in Columbia."
The Bruins got out of the gate early. After getting the ball back in Kewpies territory, quarterback Nathan Dent sprung out of a collapsing pocket and scrambled for a 45-yard touchdown to put his team ahead.
The senior would add two more touchdowns in the second quarter, one on an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Payton Messer, the other a 12-yard keeper, putting the Bruins up 21-0 heading into halftime.
After the half, Rock Bridge struck first again. With the ball on Hickman's 4-yard line, Dent took the ball to the left side of the field. After stumbling, the quarterback pitched the ball, while falling to junior Stephen Gibson, who took it into the end zone for a touchdown.
The score was the wide receiver's first ever. Gibson said that the special moment was a case of being in the right place at the right time.
"I've been waiting all year for it," he said. "It was a big moment for the team. Just glad I could get it done."
Gibson wasn't the only one who was excited. Vanatta said that he's happy that Gibson's hard work in practice finally got him his first score and that the team was able to find the end zone.
"I was glad for him on that note," he said. "It was getting a little nervous there for a bit."
Besides a 45-yard touchdown from Hickman's Deon Weston, Rock Bridge's defense was able to hold out and secure the victory.
With the season winding down and a new head of steam, Gibson said his first touchdown has given him and the team a lot of confidence heading into the final few weeks.
"I'm just trying to do what's best for my team and try to get win after win to make a run in the playoffs," he said.