Rock Bridge senior pitcher Dane Gray played a key role in the Bruins’ 10-0 victory over Central Missouri Activities Conference opponent Jefferson City by throwing six scoreless innings in Columbia.
The Bruins’ bats complemented the strong performance from the mound in an all-around performance. Rock Bridge scored early in the bottom of the first inning via an RBI from Will Kimes and and Andrew Hill.
The Bruins (8-2) tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second inning thanks to Brady Davidson scoring on a passed ball, and Xander Leger scoring on a throwing error.
Jefferson City (6-3) threatened Rock Bridge with runners in scoring position multiple times but came up empty.
The Jays had runners at first and third in the second inning with two outs and the bases loaded with two outs in the sixth, but Gray was able to shut down Jefferson City.
No matter how the Jays tried to change their approach at the plate, they could not hit against Gray. He had command of the strike zone and his breaking ball was an extremely effective strikeout pitch.
The bulk of the Bruins’ offense came in the bottom of the fourth inning, where they scored five runs. Ty Thompson, Davidson, Hill and Gray all contributed, with Thompson having two RBI and the rest cashing in one each.
With a 9-0 lead heading into the sixth inning, Kimes stepped up to the plate and ended the game with a bang. He launched a home run to left field that bounced off the scoreboard to give the Bruins a 10-run mercy rule win.
Rock Bridge next plays Smith-Cotton in the West Central Missouri Tournament at 12 p.m. Wednesday in Sedalia, followed with a matchup against Harrisonville at 2:30 p.m.