Rock Bridge senior pitcher Dane Gray played a key role in the Bruins’ 10-0 victory over Central Missouri Activities Conference opponent Jefferson City by throwing six scoreless innings in Columbia.

The Bruins’ bats complemented the strong performance from the mound in an all-around performance. Rock Bridge scored early in the bottom of the first inning via an RBI from Will Kimes and and Andrew Hill.

