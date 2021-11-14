Andrew Hauser is only a sophomore, but the Rock Bridge runner is making a case for becoming the greatest boys high school cross country runner in Missouri history.
Going toe to toe with multiple state champions across the Midwest, Hauser was the first across the line Sunday, winning the Nike Midwest Regional.
He became the first runner in Missouri history to win a Nike Midwest regional on the boys side. Despite poor weather conditions at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana, and with the course hosting multiple races in the hours leading up to the championship, Hauser finished with a time of 15 minutes and 44.3 seconds.
The sloppy conditions turned the race into a tactical one with the lead pack failing to separate from the rest through the first two kilometers. Throughout the next 1,000 meters, the pack of leaders condensed to 12, with Hauser and Rock Bridge teammate Ian Kemey in the mix.
After running behind the leaders through the first three kilometers to avoid the wind, Hauser started to make his move to the outside to run side by side for the lead. Hauser switched lanes, crossing the entire lead pack in doing so, which triggered a surge by runners amongst the lead pack.
With one kilometer to go, the lead pack had five runners in contention, with Hauser among them. Like his race at the state meet Nov. 6, the 4K mark was Hauser’s time to make the move as he burst out to a huge lead.
Although Hauser looked back a few times in the closing stages to see where runner-up and three-time Michigan state champion Hunter Jones and bronze medalist Izaiah Steury out of Indiana were, the lead was never in question as Hauser won by four seconds. Steury crossed the finish line in 15:53.2, while Ohio runners Tommy Rice and Connor Ackley were the only others to cross under 16 minutes.
Out of the top 25 finishers, Hauser was one of two underclassmen to finish inside the top 25 and the lone underclassmen to finish inside the top 20.
Rock Bridge had two runners receiving all regional runners with Kemey coming home in 12th, with a time of 16:18.1, the second-fastest time among runners from Missouri at Cross Country Town USA this season.
Although the focus for Hauser and Kemey was on the individual battle, their efforts greatly benefited Rock Bridge as it finished seventh among the 22 teams in the championship event on the boys side.
With four individual runners finishing ahead of him, Kemey moved up to score eighth in the team score while Hauser retained his first place honors. Weston Jokerst finished third for Rock Bridge with a 57th-place finish in the team score, while Tate Fletcher finished 67th in the team score. However, with only five runners, Rock Bridge couldn't score higher due to depth issues. Despite that, the five runners from Rock Bridge finished with 245 points.
Rock Bridge finished the highest among the Missouri schools, avenging its losses to Festus and Kickapoo earlier this season. Saint Louis XC Club gave Rock Bridge a run for the best team in the state with the de facto Saint Louis University High School team coming in 10th with 282 points, while the club featuring Kickapoo runners finished 17th with 389 points, and the team from Festus finishing 20th with 453. Joplin was also in attendance, finishing last with 504 points.
Rock Bridge finished third only behind Black Robe Running Club, whose runners come from Brebeuf Jesuit High School and Comet XC Club out of Mason, Ohio, among teams outside of Illinois.
Sandburg XC Club, the No. 8 team in the nation, won the meet with 63 points, while No. 6 Black Robe finished second with 84. Downers Grove North XC Club rounded out the podium with 123 points while the No. 17 The Dale followed close behind with 129.
Rock Bridge also saw the girls complete, following the boys race with the Bruins finishing 19th out of 24 teams . The team finished with 446 points and finished last among the three teams from Missouri.
Rock Bridge was missing its star runner Carolyn Ford which forced it to rely on performances from its depth. Brooke Walker finished first for the Bruins and 108th overall with a time of 20:35.3. She finished 59th in the team event.
The duo of Amelie Crane and Gillian Barrett followed with 73rd- and 74th-place finishes, respectively, in the team score, while Morgan Sexten and Grace Parsons wrapped up the scoring with 107th and 133rd team finishes, respectively.
The other Missouri schools were Blue Springs, which ran under the name Southside Cross Club and St. Teresa’s Academy, which competed as the Stars Running Club. Southside ended the race as the highest among the three Missouri teams with a seventh-place finish with 256 points. St. Teresa’s finished 17th with 412 points.
The girls team race was won by runners from the IHSA 3A state championship team York, running under the Kroy banner. The No. 10 team in the nation ended with 49 points, crushing in-state rival Prospect Running Club, who finished second with 116 points, while Columbus Thorn out of Indiana ended up finishing third with 124.
The winning time in the individual race belonged to sophomore Michigan runner Rachel Forsyth, who was the only girl in the race to finish under 18 minutes with a time of 17:58.5. Addison Knoblauch out of Indiana finished second in 18:11.8, while Lily Cridge finished third with at 18:14.3.
Missouri wasn't represented until Josie Baker’s 18th-place finish with a time of 18:56.7.
Columbia also saw Hickman runners, running under the name of QPXC, participate in the Seconds Open boys race, which was highlighted by Evan Hughes finishing in sixth place with a 17:10.1.
Tucker Abrams and Marshall Reed also had solid performances for QPXC as both runners finished under 18 minutes with 39th and 41st-place finishes, respectively.
Sunday’s meet marked the final time runners from their respective state will be racing for their teams. With no Nike Nationals this year due to COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon, the focus now shifts solely to the individual front with Foot Locker Regionals in two weeks. The top 10 runners from across four regions will have a change to compete on the national stage later on this season.