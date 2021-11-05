It was inevitable that the former high school cross country course record of 15 minutes, five seconds would crumble given the perfect cross country conditions on display Friday. Not only did Southern Boone's Connor Burns course record, set in September, fall , but so did the 15-minute barrier. Rock Bridge sophomore Andrew Hauser became the fastest runner in the history of Missouri's state championship race, winning the Class 5 title in 14:52.7.
Hauser took the field out of the first kilometer with a 2:58.6 split, before turning the lead over to Liberty North's Sage Wilde at the 2000m marker. Hauser hung back with Rock Bridge teammate Ian Kemey before retaking the lead before the fourth kilometer.
"I kind of sat right behind those leaders and let them take the wind," Hauser said. "It was just really nice. I was thinking about the plan since, like, June 24, when we started training."
Once the sophomore took the lead, he never looked back, pulling ahead by 3.1 seconds heading into the final kilometer. Hauser saved his best split for the final kilometer, running it in 2:53.7.
"I knew it was my time to go," Hauser said. "I just had a feeling and I just kind of took it from there."
Not only did Hauser beat Missouri's championship race record, he now holds bragging rights over his brother Matthew, who won last year's Class 5 state meet with a time of 15:34.5. Mathew currently runs at Kansas State, where he finished 34th in the Big 12 Championship on Oct. 29.
"I just remember eighth grade Christmas. They were talking about Matthew running his junior and senior year, and I just told him that I wanted to win state my sophomore year," Hauser said. “So just all that suspense and build up, you know, it means a lot.”
Hauser wasn’t the only runner to kick down the 15-minute barrier. Liberty North's Ethan Lee finishing in second at 14:59.7. Lee finished with an even better final kick, clocked at 2:51.9, good enough to put his Eagle teammate Wilde in the bronze spot at 15:06.6.
Kemey maintained his position to finish his in-state season in fourth with a time of 15:12.9, while Raymore-Peculiar's Luke Voelker rounded out the top five 10 seconds later.
With two of their runners inside the top five, the Bruins were up by 22 points heading into the final kilometer. With senior Weston Jokerst scoring 10th with a 12th-place finish overall, the Bruins looked as if they were going to make it back-to-back state titles.
Kickapoo had other plans, with its top four finishers gaining 10 spots in the final kilometer. With the race scored at 37-38 in Kickapoo's favor with four runners in, it came down to each team's fifth runner for both teams to determine the winner.
Jack Creehan was the determining factor for Kickapoo, with the junior gaining 13 spots in the final kilometer, including Rock Bridge’s Hudson Summerall. Creehan put Kickapoo at 77 points, good enough to win the MSHAA Class 5 state championship.
The Bruins finished the meet in second with 81 points and were followed by Liberty North in third place with 111 points, while SLUH walked away with a fourth-place trophy at 116 points.
"It was hard from the standpoint of getting second when you knew you were in the mix to win a state championship," Rock Bridge coach Neal Blackburn said. “But at the same time, you realize how good second is and it's just something that you have an appreciation for because of just a body of work that goes into it for both teams to get up here.”
Hickman also involved in the title race, with the Kewpies finishing in 12th place at 306 points. Evan Hughes finished 34th overall, while Will Cherrington ended in 37th.
Rock Bridge finished fourth in the girls event with 139 points, making the Bruins the only team to win trophies in both events.
The Bruins crawled their way back after a rough first kilometer, where they were sixth overall with 170 points. Carolyn Ford led Rock Bridge's charge with an 11th-place finish and an eighth-place finish in the team score. Although the Bruins were favorites to win the meet, last week's Class 5 District 3 meet in Washington left the Bruins pretty banged up.
"We had a lot of hip alignment issues," Blackburn said. "A couple of our girls didn't run hardly at all this entire week and I didn't know what today it was gonna bring. So for them to end up on the podium again — it was pretty special and it was really cool."
Blue Springs South won the team title — its third ever and first since 2005 — after finishing in the top four the past four consecutive years.
The Jaguars had an 89-point performance and four runners scoring top-25 finishes. However, only Mya Trober finished inside the top 25 overall, finishing in fifth place with a time of 18:03.9.
St. Teresa's finished second overall after making the jump to Class 5 with 117 points while Cor Jesu finished third with 125 points.
The true race was in the individual battle, with 20 teams having one runner inside the top 25. The diversity of teams was shown especially in the first 18 runners, where no team had more than one representative.
Lafayette's Grace Tyson separated herself from the pack early, winning the meet with a time of 17:42.9. Tyson was one of three runners to break 18 minutes, with Eureka's Leah Kleekamp finishing second at 17:56.5, while St. Teresa's Amelia Arrieta finished third with a time of 17:57.2. MICDS' Julia Ray was a tenth of a second from breaking 18 minutes, hitting the milestone time at 18 flat.
Hickman had two runners in the race with Ella Leigh finishing in 95th and Ellie Eastman finishing in 107th.
Festus wins eighth consecutive state title: Kantola twins go one-two
In the Class 4 boys race, Festus won its eighth consecutive state title with 38 points. On the individual side, Lutheran St. Charles runner Caleb Lind finished first with a time of 15:15.2.
In the girls meet, Jordan and Brayden Kantola went one-two to propel West Plains to a state championship. The twins ran neck and neck to the finish, with Jordan edging out her sister with a time of 18:28.5, while Brayden finished with a 18:29.4.
The Zizzers scored 59 points in the 16-team meet and won by 38 points over Farmington.
Classes one through three race at 9 a.m. Saturday.