Rock Bridge distance runner Andrew Hauser finished second in the 3200m with a time of nine minutes and 10.93 seconds at the sixth-annual Distance Night in Palatine, Illinois, which is one of the most prestigious country meets of the season.
Hauser is the first Missouri runner to finish on the podium at Palatine, and had the second fastest finish by a Missourian at the event. The current Missouri record is Matthew Hauser's 9:07.21 in 2021.
Missouri commit Drew Rogers, who finished in 9:07.24, won the race.
In order to compete in Palatine, Hauser skipped the Central Missouri Activities Conference meet Saturday. Rock Bridge duo Hudson Summerall and Ethan Wampler finished first and second, respectively in the 3200m.